Photo gallery Moments in time: photos from 2022

In 2022, we started to put some momentum behind the resiliency we earned in 2020 and 2021. The virus was still with us, but so too were the vaccines, and across the university, we discovered new ways — and returned to some cherished old ones — of living and working and learning together. We celebrated NCAA champions and held vigil for Ukraine. We bade farewell to Chancellor Rebecca Blank and welcomed our new Chancellor, Jennifer Mnookin. An Indigenous canoe resurfaced ancient history on Lake Mendota, and the Public History Project’s exhibition challenged us to reckon with the full history of UW–Madison. We made discoveries in science and art and left it all on the field (and the volleyball court).

We haven’t tried to recapture all of 2022. Instead, we set about sifting and winnowing down the thousands of photos taken this year to bring you this time capsule of 49 images. We chose some for their stories and surprises, some for the rush or the hush of a singular moment and others that made us want to know more about what exactly was happening at that moment in time.



1 Students battle to capture a peanut in their chopsticks during a Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Malaysian Student Association. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Undergraduate Sarah LaBorde, looks for that perfect degree of marshmallow toastification. She’s making s’mores on frozen Lake Mendota ice during Winter Carnival. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 Cascades of gauzy tapestry pour down an open stairwell during the installation of fiber artist Paige Court’s “Suspended Landscapes” at the Chazen Museum of Art. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Students in a lab for the second semester of General Chemistry watch carefully for a chemical reaction in their beaker. The Chemistry Building’s nine-story addition opened in spring with new classrooms, lecture halls, collaborative spaces and labs. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 If it fits, it sits. The bones of a puma sit neatly in the gurney of a computed tomography scanner at the Wisconsin Institute for Medical Research. Researchers from the Wisconsin Geology Museum will use the scans to compare the fossilized remains of the extinct North American cheetah, thought to be six feet long and 150 pounds, to modern-day cheetahs and pumas. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Students and other members of the UW–Madison community stand in solidarity with those affected by the Ukraine crisis at a March 31 vigil on Library Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 First Wave scholars perform “summer, somewhere” by First Wave alum Danez Smith as part of the inaugural 2022 Arts Crawl, a series of demonstrations, workshops, open classes, performances and exhibitions. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Badger Band superfan Ila Hellgren wonders if her stuffed toy Bucky would fit in Josh Richlen’s sousaphone bell. The special moment was made possible by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, which learned of Ila’s enthusiasm for the UW Marching Band and reached out to director Corey Pompey, who eagerly made it happen. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



9 Hundreds of current and alumni members of the fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, gathered on May 9 for the unveiling of the Divine Nine Garden Plaza. The nine historical markers on East Campus Mall honor and acknowledge the groups’ achievements, contributions, presence and history on campus. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 Sunlight filters through the spring blossoms of a magnolia tree near the Carillon Tower. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 We are the champions, my friends. Graduating members of the UW women’s hockey and volleyball teams celebrate with their trophies during spring commencement. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Linda Thomas-Greenfield, American representative to the United Nations and spring commencement speaker, poses for a photo with Ben Keeler at a luncheon following the ceremony. Keeler just graduated with degrees in political science and history and left for the Army one hour later. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



13 There’s no crying in academia. Well, except when you hug your favorite mascot good-bye after serving nine years as chancellor. In addition to burnishing UW–Madison’s academic reputation and growing the institution’s research funding, Chancellor Rebecca Blank cheered alongside Bucky at numerous Badger sporting events, including two men’s Final Fours, two women’s hockey championships, a women’s volleyball championship and a Rose Bowl. They shared a hug at a farewell event at the Memorial Union Terrace in May. Photo by: Bryce Richter



14 Don Chisholm, a retired UW electrician (1968-2007), shares stories about his years of work in the Service Building. For more than a century, much of the operations that make UW hum were run out of the Service Building and Annex, which have been torn down to make way for new construction. Its operations, including the sheet metal shop, the lock shop and the carpentry workshop, are moving to locations around campus. The Wisconsin Historical Society will preserve architectural pieces of the buildings. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



15 You’ve just been named UW Chancellor. What are you gonna do next? For Chancellor-designate Jennifer L. Mnookin, the answer was: tour campus! Here, Ruthanne Chun, clinical professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine, shows Chancellor-designate Jennifer Mnookin the small animal clinic operations at UW Veterinary Care on June 17, a couple months before Mnookin officially started her term. Photo by: Jeff Miller



16 A rainbow of chairs painted in the colors of the Pride flag reflect through a lens ball on the Memorial Union Terrace. The Union introduced a special set of chairs to celebrate Pride in June. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



17 At far right, University of Wisconsin–Madison PhD student Ying Cao, with the Neuroscience Training Program in the School of Medicine and Public Health, helps a group of extended family members handle a human brain specimen at one of nearly a dozen UW Science Alliance outreach stations set up at a Juneteenth celebration in Penn Park. Photo by: Jeff Miller



18 We’ve got spirit, yes we do! At soccer day camp, part of UW’s summertime activities for young learners, some of the smallest players made it known that they’ve got no shortage of enthusiasm. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



19 Shake it off! Penny the dog recovers from an accidental dip in Lake Mendota. She and her person, Physician Assistant Ed Le Blanc, have joined a flotilla of kayaks, boats and paddle boards to listen to the indie pop band Sleeping Jesus play an evening concert with a twist: The band faced the lake, giving the audience on the water the best seats in the house. Photo by: Jeff Miller



20 On Aug. 4, her first day as UW Chancellor, Jennifer Mnookin meets with College of Engineering leadership to tour the UW Makerspace, learn about the facility and meet with engineering faculty. Photo by: Jeff Miller



21 Chancellor Mnookin stands for a photo with Santa Ibarra (standing in blue), custodian with Facilities Planning and Management, and other attendees during an introduction and acknowledgment event for second- and third-shift employees held in Varsity Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



22 Students, faculty and staff gather to learn about organic food and farming during a garden social at the Eagle Heights Community Garden. Founded in 1962, Eagle Heights is one of the oldest and largest community gardens in the U.S. Photo by: Jeff Miller



23 Taylor Schaefer (left), Wisconsin’s 75th Alice in Dairyland and a 2022 UW–Madison alumna, talks with UW Chancellor Mnookin as judging for Junior Grand Champion beef and sheep selection occurs at the Wisconsin State Fair. Photo by: Jeff Miller



24 First-year student Charlie Campbell shows off his varsity-level move-in skills while his parents look on. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



25 Mind: blown. The rock-paper-scissors games got exciting at the Playfair icebreaker event on Library Mall. At least 150 new students attended the event, part of a welcome event series sponsored by Student Affairs. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



26 Roomy with a view. Fans watch the Badgers’ season opener against the Illinois State Redbirds from the spacious new south end zone at Camp Randall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



27 On their first day of school, Chancellor Mnookin and first-year students show their Badger spirit at that most quintessential of UW–Madison functions, the ice cream social. Photo by: Jeff Miller



28 Transfer students explore southern Wisconsin with a trip to Devil’s Lake State Park and a hike up the notoriously steep South Bluff. The outing was part of the Transfer Transition Program, which helps students through the transfer process and helps them integrate into campus life. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



29 First-year student Ana Gutierrez starts her first day of autumn semester classes with a sunrise run along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Photo by: Jeff Miller



30 Mary Bottari (left), chief of staff in the Madison mayor’s office, and Linda Vakunta (right), Madison deputy mayor, look askance at a “Pipe of Peace” used by UW students in past decades to parody Native American culture. More than 20,000 people have visited the exhibition, “Sifting and Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance,” sprung from UW’s Public History Project, a multiple-year effort to research archival records, conduct oral history interviews, and gather primary materials and artifacts to better understand the university’s history of bigotry and exclusion, including inequities based on race, gender, religious beliefs and more. Photo by: Bryce Richter



31 An ancient canoe brought up from the bottom of Lake Mendota deepened our understanding of campus, Madison and this place called Teejop by the Ho-Chunk people. Here, Casey Brown (left) ’04, spokesperson for the Ho-Chunk Nation and member of the Bear clan, and Bill Quackenbush, tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation and member of the Deer clan, take a closer look during the recovery of a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe from Lake Mendota by members of the Wisconsin Historical Society. Photo by: Bryce Richter



32 This fall, the flag of the Ho-Chunk Nation flew over Bascom Hall for six weeks, including for Indigenous Peoples Day in October and the entirety of National Native American Heritage Month in November. Here, Sagen Quale, who is the environmental chair of the Native American student organization Wunk Sheek, a UW senior, and a citizen of the Red Cliff Band Of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians assists Aaron Bird Bear, tribal relations director in the Office of University Relations, in raising the Ho-Chunk Nation flag on Oct. 10. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



33 Latif Nasser, host of Radiolab and UW–Madison science journalist in residence talks with Radiolab Senior Editor Soren Wheeler about all the terrific, interesting, very good story ideas Wheeler has nixed over the years. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



34 Students dig deep in a FIG 106 Indigenous Arts and Sciences course. On a field trip to the UW Arboretum, they rooted out invasive plants in an effort to restore the forest growing near an Indigenous burial mound. Photo by: Bryce Richter



35 Volunteers flamingle on Bascom Hill as the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association takes donations to “fill the hill” with a flamboyance of plastic pink flamingos as part of its annual fundraiser. Photo by: Jeff Miller



36 Bucky and the Spirit Squad rally the crowd as floats and performers travel down State Street during the Oct. 21 Homecoming Parade. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



37 Have you ever seen a panda do a pirouette? A strawberry tightening her skates? Both were part of the scene at the ‘Spooky Songs’ skate night at the Shell on Saturday, Oct. 29, as Badgers exhibited their Halloween spirit. Photo by: Colton Mansavage



38 Young trick-or-treaters pose with Bucky Badger (or is that Albert Einstein?) on Halloween at Olin House. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



39 A student dodges his opponents to pass the ball to a teammate during an intramural water polo match. Badgers took to intramural sports in record numbers during fall semester. They came out for basketball, teqball, soccer, e-sports and, of course, inner tube water polo. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



40 Chancellor Mnookin joins with the applause of a full house at Shannon Hall for Clint Smith, who authored the book “How the Word is Passed,” a tour of slavery’s lasting geography and this year’s Go Big Read book. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



41 Badgers came out to vote in the 2022 midterm elections at 10 UW–Madison polling places. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



42 A flag ceremony — held ahead of the doubleheader basketball games known as the Brew City Battle —honored UW student veterans on Veterans Day. This was the first time American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, transformed from baseball diamond into a unique basketball venue inside the stadium. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



43 UW students Emma Ong (right) and Seth Thao (left) work with circuit breadboards during an electronics workshop in the UW Makerspace. Largely student run, the Makerspace empowers students to build a community immersed in emerging technologies and focused on innovative creativity. Photo by: Bryce Richter



44 New head football coach Luke Fickell speaks during a welcome event introducing him to the Badger community on Nov. 28. “There is a tremendous foundation here that I can’t wait to build upon,” said Fickell. “This world-class university, athletic department and passionately loyal fan base all have a strong commitment to success and I can’t wait to be a part of it.” Photo by: Bryce Richter



45 Devyn Robinson (#10) spikes the ball as the Wisconsin Badgers plays against Pittsburgh. The returning NCAA volleyball champions made a hard run at a second title, but the season ended in the Elite Eight with a hard-fought loss to Pitt. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



46 Postdoctoral fellow and 2022 winter commencement student speaker Kirstan Gimse followed an unconventional path — from high-school dropout to PhD — to achieve her dream of becoming a biomedical researcher. “We have all come from different places, taken different paths and have different perspectives,” she said to the class of 2022. “It is the culmination of our differences that makes UW–Madison so great.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



47 Olivia Janson, and Joshua Birke, next to her, study for an aerodynamics final. The two picked this spot in Engineering Hall because they like the outlets in the table. “It’s always a good thing to be here. It’s always warmer here than anywhere else.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



48 An impromptu snowball battle heats up on Bascom Hill as freshmen take a break from studying to let off some steam. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram