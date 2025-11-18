Mnookin, Zumbrunnen: Dean Emerit Linda Scott’s passing

The following message was sent to the School of Nursing Community on Tuesday, Nov. 18 from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Zumbrunnen.

To our School of Nursing community,

You are very much in our thoughts at this profoundly sad moment as we absorb the news of the passing of Dean Emerit Linda Scott last evening.

Like so many of you, we were privileged to know her as an inspiring leader, a colleague, and a friend.

She had so much integrity. She cared so deeply about nurse leadership and excellence. She also had such a wonderful (and dry) sense of humor. We both saw her commitment to educating top-quality nurses, nurse educators, scholars and scientists knowing it was driven by a passion for achieving the broadest impact on health that can be made through the nursing profession.

She dedicated herself — and the school — to making the world a better place by reducing health disparities and addressing complex healthcare needs. She knew (and made sure we also knew) just how important excellence in nursing is to our entire health care ecosystem. She shaped and improved so many lives, and we all felt that. Both of us are better for having known her. So is the School of Nursing, and so is UW–Madison as a whole. We will miss her very much, and we join you in deeply mourning this terrible and sudden loss.

Please know that support is available from campus to respond to this or any other situation:

Counseling staff at University Health Services (UHS) are available to talk with students. You can make an appointment online or by calling 608-265-5600.

The UHS crisis support line is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days a year at 608-265-5600 (option 9).

The Employee Assistance Office is available to employees by calling (608) 263-2987 or emailing eao@mailplus.wisc.edu. The LifeMatters service is available 24/7.

In the days to come, the School of Nursing will share additional tributes, as well as plans for an on-campus memorial.

We hope that the strong sense of community and belonging Linda nurtured will provide some degree of strength and solace to you. We know that it will sustain the incredible legacy she leaves behind.