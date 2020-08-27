Message to students from UW System President Tommy Thompson

The big day is almost here – the day all of us at the University of Wisconsin System have worked so hard for. Now we’re ready to open our doors and welcome you back to campus. After months and months, you can finally see old friends, meet new friends, and connect with your professors. These are challenging times, and it won’t always be easy. We need you to help us in the most important way to ensure your health and safety is protected! Together we can do this!

We are counting on you— just as you have counted on us. What you do off-campus is as important as what you do on it; because we want you here the whole year.

It’s not easy … but it’s worth it.

We can’t wait to see you.

Welcome back!

Tommy G. Thompson

President, University of Wisconsin System