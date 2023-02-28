Meet the International Division dean finalists

Four finalists for the dean of the International Division will visit campus and make in-person presentations in early March.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared on the search website 48 hours prior to their visit. Public presentations will be held at the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., at the following times:

March 7, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

March 8, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

March 9, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

March 10, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Please check the Today in the Union page for the room.

UW–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the presentations fall during normal work hours.

Following the presentations, recordings of the finalists’ formal remarks will be posted on the search website linked above until March 13. Feedback on the candidates can be entered at the search site until 5 p.m. on March 13.

The search committee is chaired by Ellen Sapega, chair of the Department of Spanish & Portuguese. The firm Storbeck Search assisted with the search.

Guido Podestá stepped down as vice provost and dean of the International Division at the end of last year after 10 years in the position. Barry Gerhart, Bruce R. Ellig Distinguished Chair and professor of Management and Human Resources in the Wisconsin School of Business, has been serving as interim dean.

If you have questions about the search or need assistance, please contact Carole Kolb.