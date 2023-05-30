Meet the finalists for vice chancellor for strategic communication

Two finalists for the inaugural vice chancellor for strategic communication position will visit campus and make in-person presentations next week.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared on the search website 48 hours prior to their visit. Public presentations will be held on the following dates at the locations below:

Tuesday, June 6, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Memorial Union, Old Madison Room

Wednesday, June 7, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Memorial Union, National Panhellenic Council Room

In an effort to protect the privacy of candidates, presentations will not be recorded or livestreamed. This is informed by feedback gathered from past candidates and academic search industry leaders. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend the presentations in person or to send a campus colleague to attend and provide a summary. University of Wisconsin–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the presentations fall during normal work hours.

Feedback on the candidates can be entered on the search site until 5 p.m. June 9.

The search committee was chaired by Kathleen Bartzen Culver, the James E. Burgess Chair in Journalism Ethics and associate professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications. The firm Isaacson, Miller assisted with the search.

If you have questions about the search or need assistance, please contact Monica Welke at mwelke@wisc.edu.