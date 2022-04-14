Meet the CALS dean finalists — online, in person

Three finalists for dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will visit campus and make in-person public presentations.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared 48 hours prior to their visit on the search website linked below.

Public presentations will be at Biotech Auditorium, 425 East Henry Mall, at the following times:

Tuesday, April 19, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, April 20, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Friday, April 29, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

UW–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the presentations fall during normal work hours.

Kate VandenBosch has served as dean since 2012 and will be stepping down at the end of this academic year.

A search-and-screen committee, chaired by Troy Runge, a professor and department chair in Biological Systems Engineering, was assisted in the search by the firm Isaacson Miller.

For more information about the search and candidates, visit the search website.