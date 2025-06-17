Meet the 2025 University Staff Recognition Award winners

Ten University Staff members have been honored with 2025 University Staff Recognition Awards for their contributions to the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The recipients have been recognized by colleagues for teamwork, dedication to excellence, problem-solving abilities and innovative approach to their jobs.

The following profiles are summaries from nominations submitted to the selection committee.

Michele Kempfer

Executive assistant to the chair, School of Medicine & Public Health

Kempfer, the supervisor of SMPH DOV’s administrative support team, leads with quiet confidence and wisdom, consistently exemplifying the department’s “people first” priority. She is dedicated to team development, viewing job training as not just a matter of compliance, but as a meaningful opportunity to uplift her staff. She often coordinates team training sessions on new systems, skills or procedures, and she generously provides lunch to create a sense of camaraderie and appreciation. For over a decade, Kempfer has sponsored students through the American Councils for International Education placement organization, fostering global understanding and exchange. She elevates every interaction with thoughtfulness and professionalism, promoting the image of the university through her everyday actions.

Ernesto Cruz Tamayo

Custodial services assistant supervisor, Facilities Planning & Management

Since beginning his employment at FP&M in October 2014, Cruz Tamayo has become a journeyman in the custodial trade, mastering proper cleaning techniques and the uses of specific cleaning agents and products. He has become a master floor care technician, and his growth, knowledge and commitment has advanced him into his current role as a custodial services assistant supervisor. He has learned a great deal this past year about the responsibilities of a supervisor and has accepted these additional responsibilities without complaint. Cruz Tamayo’s bilingual abilities are invaluable and have improved the staff’s understanding and efficiency. He has earned the respect of all our staff members, and they have become extremely comfortable with communicating any issues or seeking advice from him.

Bill Foster

Instrument maker, College of Letters & Science

Foster is in his 36th year as an accomplished instrument maker and welder at the Physics Instrument Shop in Chamberlin Hall. He has not only fabricated scientific research equipment, but he has also contributed to many other research departments across the university and beyond. Very particular and detailed in his work, Foster takes the time to thoroughly research projects. Foster is also regarded as a master welder, particularly known for his vacuum and Ultra High Vacuum welding abilities. He’s worked on projects that include vacuum chambers, telescope chambers for testing tissue samples, a plant watering system that went aboard the space shuttle and the South African telescope project.

Amber Andrews

Medical program assistant, School of Medicine & Public Health

Working with gastroenterology faculty in the Division of Surgical Oncology in the Department of Surgery, Andrews is hailed for her onboarding, training and mentorship skills, and her ability to explain complex tasks with clarity and patience. Her willingness to drop everything to help others, whether to answer a quick question or help in problem solving, set her apart as a true team player. Andrews promotes the image of the department and university with every interaction, always demonstrating courtesy and professionalism, whether with students, colleagues or external stakeholders. Her helpfulness and commitment to providing exceptional service make her a welcoming presence in the department and set a high standard for others.

Maribel Ibarra Marin

Floor technician, Facilities Planning & Management

Ibarra Marin is praised for her work ethic, willingness to learn and excellent communication skills. She is known within her department for accepting every challenge thrown her way, including floor care, the use of power equipment and snow removal. Over the past couple of years, she has learned and memorized all custodial runs within Engineering Hall. With her title come expectations to be a role model for her co-workers. She has quickly learned ever-changing protocols and products, assisting in hands-on training of some co-workers, and she has gained the confidence of her supervisors.

Keith Rye

Linux systems engineer, General Library

Beginning as a student worker, Rye helped install Wang computers and set up some of the first campus email systems. He has since continuously worked to evolve the UW–Madison Libraries’ stable and sophisticated infrastructure. He continues to experiment with and advocate for new technologies to better maintain systems, and he’s driven by a commitment to students and patrons. Known for his deep technical skills, Rye also gets praise for his inclusive, collaborative approach, as well as his humor. While not holding the official title of supervisor or manager, his wealth of experience and knowledge on a wide range of IT topics, along with his reliable and constant willingness to help others, has made him a natural leader on his team.

Pete Sutton

Animal care technician, College of Agriculture & Life Sciences

In addition to his exceptional work with the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station’s cattle herd, Sutton uses his associate degree in computer information systems to greatly benefit MARS and CALS. His contributions include installing cameras in the calving barn, setting up all station computers to share vital information on a network drive and setting up Wi-Fi access points to ensure no loss in connectivity on the expansive grounds. Sutton was integral in assisting in an AI study involving the installation of camera technologies throughout the cattle barns. He’s studied operator and equipment manuals to address equipment malfunctions and preventative maintenance of mechanized systems around the facility. He is lauded for his attention to detail, skill level and motivation to constantly learn.

Dale Peterson

Animal care technician II, School of Medicine & Public Health

Peterson routinely takes new employees under his wing, patiently explaining details of animal care, and reminding them that the life-saving research on campus begins in labs. He is dedicated to making sure the correct working practices are followed, from how the logbook is maintained to demonstrating how to work more efficiently as a team to complete maintenance routines. His dedication has directly improved working conditions. He serves on the School of Medicine/ Biomedical Research Model Services safety committee. Peterson has forged strong relationships with the lab and vet staff, improving communication and pushing colleagues towards a common goal.

Marc Willadsen

Payroll & benefits specialist, College of Letters & Science

Willadsen started at the Department of Chemistry in 2010 as a student worker. He receives praise for his unflappable nature and for a tireless commitment to providing exceptional business support services to students, staff and faculty, with a positive impact that is spread across L&S’s teaching, research and outreach activities. Willadsen’s efficiency and effectiveness combined with his strong customer service skills provide valuable, timely and accurate information to the hundreds of people he supports in the department. He is also instrumental in onboarding dozens of graduate students and student workers each year. He recently took the initiative to revamp the student worker hiring request and appointment information process to move it online.

Rebecca Moy

Admin and events professional, College of Letters & Science

As the Chemistry Department’s events planner, Moy brings a high level of professionalism, efficiency and positivity. She is central to some of the department’s most demanding events, navigating complex efforts that involve coordinating faculty, staff, current students, and prospective students. But her impact goes beyond events, as she consistently goes the extra mile to promote a positive image of the department. This year, after taking on the coordination of department awards, Moy created an entirely new system for tracking graduate awards. The new process she designed has made it easier for the various offices involved and has ensured that donors receive personalized messages from award recipients.