Media advisory: Fall into autumn with experts from UW–Madison

Fall is officially here, and experts from UW–Madison are available to talk leaves and lawns. And leaves on lawns.

The chemistry of autumn colors

Bassam Shakhashiri, professor emeritus of chemistry and director of the Wisconsin Initiative for Science Literacy, is available to discuss the science of leaf color change in the fall. For more on the topic, click here.

Contact: bassam@chem.wisc.edu

Fall foliage forecast

What’s the best weather for green leaves to turn to bold colors of yellow, red and orange? Steve Ackerman, one half of The Weather Guys and a professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, can discuss what weather helps make fall colors really pop.

Contact: stevea@ssec.wisc.edu

Fall lawn care

Paul Koch, a professor in the department of plant pathology and an expert on sustainable turfgrass management, including lawns, parks, golf courses, and athletic fields, can discuss tips on fall lawn care.

Find more tips and a fall “lawndry” list, visit here.

Contact: plkoch@wisc.edu

More experts on news and current events can be found on the UW–Madison Experts Database.