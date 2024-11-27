Media advisory: Experts ready to discuss cornucopia of Thanksgiving-related topics

Experts from the UW–Madison can talk turkey, Black Friday and a variety of other Thanksgiving-related topics.

Fall phenology

The days have finally started getting cooler and we all know winter awaits. Stanley Temple, professor emeritus and an expert on birds, wildlife, endangered species, wildlife conservation and biodiversity, can discuss phenology, a fancy word for the study of seasonal events in nature. You can listen to Temple talk about the topic on WPR.

Contact: satemple@wisc.edu

Food safety

Food is an integral part of Thanksgiving. And who doesn’t love leftovers? But after how long should you leave those leftovers alone? Kathleen Glass, associate director of the Food Research Institute and an expert on food safety and foodborne illnesses, can offer tips on how to make sure we’re keeping our food safe.

Contact: kglass@wisc.edu

Holiday spending/giving season

Peak retail season is here and experts from the UW–Madison School of Human Ecology are available to address topics like consumer behavior, financial decision-making, consumption trends and more.

Philanthropy and end-of-year giving

How might current events like inflation and conflict in the Middle East impact philanthropic giving this holiday season? How might inflation impact consumers’ decision to spend money at small businesses and/or those owned by women or minorities vs. large corporations?

How is access to food impacted by holiday school breaks/the holidays in general? Where can people in need turn for assistance this holiday season?

Mary Beth Collins, executive director of the Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies, can discuss philanthropy and the giving season.

Contact: mecollins@wisc.edu

The psychology of holiday shopping

Why do people spend money the way they do during the holidays? How do they feel about these spending choices?

Nancy Wong, a professor in consumer science, can discuss.

Contact: nywong@wisc.edu

Policies and programs related to consumer finance and financial literacy

How might inflation impact holiday spending? How does this differ by income level?

Michael Collins, director of the Center for Financial Security and a professor of consumer science, is available for interviews.

Contact: mcollins@wisc.edu

Inflation and financial decision-making

How bad is inflation right now? How is it expected to impact holiday spending? Cliff Robb, department chair and a professor of consumer science, can discuss.

Contact: carobb@wisc.edu

Consumer decision-making

What does the recent “underconsumption” trend tell us about how some consumers are spending (or not spending) their money? Megan Doherty Bea, an assistant professor of consumer science, can discuss.

Contact: mbea@wisc.edu

How to be a “socially just” consumer

What is the Giving Tuesday movement and how is it evolving with younger generations?

What are the current trends in philanthropy (e.g., emerging research suggesting

greater desire to support grassroot organizations with volunteerism)? What should you look for as a consumer to make decisions that support social justice causes?

Melissa Bublitz, a professor in the Department of Civil Society & Community Studies and the Department of Consumer Science, can discuss.

Contact: mgbublitz@wisc.edu

Trends and consumer behavior

How bad is inflation right now? How is it expected to impact holiday spending? Belkis J. Cerrato Caceres, an assistant teaching professor in consumer science, can discuss macroeconomic trends like inflation, trade, interest rates and unemployment and how these affect consumer behavior

Contact: cerratocacer@wisc.edu

Global retail industry trends

What are some popular products shoppers will be looking to buy this season? How can retailers remain competitive during the holiday season? How has consumer behavior evolved and what factors have driven the change?

What is the role of brick-and-mortar stores in an increasingly digital environment? How important is personalization in retail today and what are effective ways to achieve it?

Laura Hensen, executive director of the Kohl’s Center for Retailing, can discuss.

Contact: lhensen@wisc.eduMore experts on news and current events can be found on the UW–Madison Experts Database.