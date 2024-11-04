 Skip to main content
Media advisory: Election experts, resources, and election day policy from UW–Madison  

November 4, 2024

This election day, experts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison are available to provide up-to-date insights and analysis on key election 2024 issues, national and state races, polling, political communication and more. 

ELECTION EXPERTS 

Core politics experts 

  • Barry Burden is a professor of political science and director of the Elections Research Center. Burden can discuss swing states in the Electoral College, voter turnout, politics of Wisconsin, political advertising and public perception of political parties. Contact: bcburden@wisc.edu 
  • Allison Prasch is an associate professor of rhetoric, politics and culture in the Department of Communication Arts. She is available for interviews about political communication and presidential rhetoric. Contact: aprasch@wisc.edu 
  • Michael Wagner is a professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Wagner can discuss elections, media, American politics, political communication and public opinion. Contact: mwagner8@wisc.edu 

Election law  

  • Steven Wright is a clinical professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School. Wright has previously served as a trial attorney in the Voting Section of the United States Department of Justice, litigating cases to enforce the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Acts, National Voter Registration Act and the Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment Act. Wright can discuss voting and election law. Contact: shwright@wisc.edu 

The economy  

  • Menzie Chinn is an economist at the La Follette School of Public Affairs. He is available to comment on inflation, the Wisconsin and national economy, interest rates and fiscal policy. Contact: mchinn@lafollette.wisc.edu 
  • Steven Deller is an economist and community development specialist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. Deller is available for analysis and perspective on the Wisconsin economy and regional economic growth. Contact: scdeller@wisc.edu 

Immigration  

Voter behavior  

  • Andrene Wright is professor of African American Studies. She is an expert on Black political behavior; race, ethnicity and politics; identity politics; intersectionality; and urban politics. Contact: azwright@wisc.edu 
  • Connie Flanagan is a professor emerita in women, family and community at the School of Human Ecology. She is an expert on youth engagement in politics, adolescents’ political theories and on the factors in communities that foster identification with and action for the common good in young people. She can discuss what influences civic engagement among young people and the issues Gen Z cares about. Contact: caflanagan@wisc.edu. 

ELECTION DAY MEDIA VISITS TO CAMPUS

Journalists are permitted at campus polling places but need to check in with the chief inspector once they arrive.

Reporters cannot film or photograph the competing of a ballot or a completed ballot.  

Egress must be maintained for safety.  

State law prohibits campaigning for a candidate or topic within 100 feet of a polling location entrance. (For example, the sidewalk across the street from the Langdon Street side of Memorial Union is 103 feet away from the polling location entrance. No candidate or issue campaigning can occur closer than that sidewalk.) This includes speech, signage, apparel, buttons, and other partisan expressions.  

For film, television, and commercial production on campus, consult campus policy. 

RESOURCES 

 

