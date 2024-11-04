Media advisory: Election experts, resources, and election day policy from UW–Madison  

This election day, experts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison are available to provide up-to-date insights and analysis on key election 2024 issues, national and state races, polling, political communication and more.

ELECTION EXPERTS

Core politics experts

Barry Burden is a professor of political science and director of the Elections Research Center . Burden can discuss swing states in the Electoral College, voter turnout, politics of Wisconsin, political advertising and public perception of political parties. Contact: bcburden@wisc.edu

Allison Prasch is an associate professor of rhetoric, politics and culture in the Department of Communication Arts. She is available for interviews about political communication and presidential rhetoric. Contact: aprasch@wisc.edu

Michael Wagner is a professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Wagner can discuss elections, media, American politics, political communication and public opinion. Contact: mwagner8@wisc.edu

Election law

Steven Wright is a clinical professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School . Wright has previously served as a trial attorney in the Voting Section of the United States Department of Justice, litigating cases to enforce the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Acts, National Voter Registration Act and the Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment Act. Wright can discuss voting and election law. Contact: shwright@wisc.edu

The economy

Menzie Chinn is an economist at the La Follette School of Public Affairs. He is available to comment on inflation, the Wisconsin and national economy, interest rates and fiscal policy. Contact: mchinn@lafollette.wisc.edu

Steven Deller is an economist and community development specialist in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. Deller is available for analysis and perspective on the Wisconsin economy and regional economic growth. Contact: scdeller@wisc.edu

Laura Dresser , associate director of the High Road Strategy Center , can discuss the Wisconsin labor market and outlook ahead. Contact: ldresser@wisc.edu

Immigration

Erin Barbato , director of the Immigrant Justice Clinic at the University of Wisconsin Law School , teaches second- and third-year law students to represent individuals in removal proceedings and with humanitarian-based immigration relief. The work often involves representing people seeking refuge in the United States. She can discuss immigration and border policies and their impact on the election. Contact: ekmurphy@wisc.edu

Voter behavior

Andrene Wright is professor of African American Studies. She is an expert on Black political behavior; race, ethnicity and politics; identity politics; intersectionality; and urban politics. Contact: azwright@wisc.edu

Connie Flanagan is a professor emerita in women, family and community at the School of Human Ecology . She is an expert on youth engagement in politics, adolescents’ political theories and on the factors in communities that foster identification with and action for the common good in young people. She can discuss what influences civic engagement among young people and the issues Gen Z cares about. Contact: caflanagan@wisc.edu.

Ben Marquez , a professor of American politics and an expert on Latine political interests and political advocacy, can discuss why immigration is a significant factor in this year’s election. Contact: bmarquez@wisc.edu

ELECTION DAY MEDIA VISITS TO CAMPUS

Journalists are permitted at campus polling places but need to check in with the chief inspector once they arrive.

Reporters cannot film or photograph the competing of a ballot or a completed ballot.

Egress must be maintained for safety.

State law prohibits campaigning for a candidate or topic within 100 feet of a polling location entrance. (For example, the sidewalk across the street from the Langdon Street side of Memorial Union is 103 feet away from the polling location entrance. No candidate or issue campaigning can occur closer than that sidewalk.) This includes speech, signage, apparel, buttons, and other partisan expressions.

For film, television, and commercial production on campus, consult campus policy.