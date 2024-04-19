Earth Day experts available from UW–Madison  

The 54th Earth Day will be observed on Monday, April 22. Experts from UW–Madison are available on various aspects about the day of observance, including its theme “Planet vs. Plastic,” climate change, human rights, and more.

Experts

Human Rights

Sumudu Atapattu, executive director of the Human Rights Program at UW–Madison and a teaching professor and director of the Global Legal Studies Center at UW Law School, can discuss the link between environmental issues like climate change on human rights.

Contact: Sumudu Atapattu, sumudu.atapattu@wisc.edu

Climate change

The 54th Earth Day will be observed April 22 with the theme “Planet vs. Plastic.” Jack Williams, an expert on global warming and ecological responses to climate change, can discuss. Contact: Jack Williams , jww@geography.wisc.edu

Deforestation

Holly Gibbs, a professor of geography at the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, can discuss the impacts of tropical deforestation, policies to reduce deforestation and how and why people use land around the world.

Contact: Holly Gibbs, hkgibbs@wisc.edu

Environmental Politics

Paul Robbins, dean of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, can provide insight on the numerous environmental challenges facing the planet and how we must respond. Robbins can discuss restoration ecology, novel ecosystems, and diversifying the conservation community.

Contact: Paul Robbins, director@nelson.wisc.edu

More experts on news and current events can be found on the UW–Madison Experts Database.