Masking and testing updates as you return from spring break

Updates on masking and testing after spring break

Dear students, faculty and staff,

If you took time off for spring break, we hope this past week has been restful. As you may be returning from travel or preparing for classes to resume on Monday, please keep in mind these important reminders about changes around masking policy and testing.

Masks may be worn but are no longer required inside university buildings. However, there are a few exceptions: When visiting the University Club COVID-19 test site and other clinical spaces on campus, including at University Health Services. On campus buses. The Transportation Security Administration extended through April 18 the requirement that masks continue to be worn on public transportation.

Please respect individual decisions about whether or not to wear a mask. Outside of the exceptions listed, no one should be pressured about their mask choices.

For 10 days following a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends you wear a mask.

If your break involved travel and you are returning from areas of medium or high COVID-19 levels, we encourage you to take an antigen test before coming back to campus.

Starting March 21, antigen test kits and mask distribution hours will change: From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday at Memorial Union From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Union South box office, next to the Daily Scoop Surgical and N95 masks are available at each site. PCR testing hours and availability at the University Club remain the same.

Monitor yourself daily for COVID-19 symptoms. If you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested. Isolate if you test positive. Instructors should continue to provide flexibility to students who may need to miss in-person instruction due to illness or exposure.

If you are a student who has had a serious physical or mental health condition this semester that has affected your academic success, there are campus resources that can help. One option is a medical withdrawal for the current semester. Contact the Dean of Students Office or your school/college for additional support. Employees can find resources through the Employee Assistance Office and LifeMatters.

