Live coverage: The 175th Anniversary Community Open House
The University of Wisconsin–Madison opens its door to the public this weekend for its 175th Anniversary Community Open House, featuring more than 90 events, from science experiments to a scavenger hunt to building tours. Follow along as everyone explores campus.
FRIDAY, APRIL 5
Welcome to campus
And the doors are open. On a beautifully sunny day, the weekend’s first visitors went to build things at the College of Engineering Makerspace site, watched cheese being made at Babcock Dairy Plant and enjoyed a First Nations Cultural Landscape Tour.
Going with the flow
For some, the open house was all about the science, whether exploring how to make waves in the Water Science & Engineering Lab, or talking about data science with faculty and students at one of the fastest growing areas of study at UW–Madison.
There are lots of great conversations about data and technology happening at the Data Science Institute right now. Join us at #UW175 community open house! https://t.co/EPNDaztdsK pic.twitter.com/ZWH7aDVmcs
— datascience@uw (@datascience_uw) April 5, 2024
Covering a lot of ground on the first day!
Tags: UW175