Live coverage: The 175th Anniversary Community Open House

The University of Wisconsin–Madison opens its door to the public this weekend for its 175th Anniversary Community Open House, featuring more than 90 events, from science experiments to a scavenger hunt to building tours. Follow along as everyone explores campus.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

Welcome to campus

And the doors are open. On a beautifully sunny day, the weekend’s first visitors went to build things at the College of Engineering Makerspace site, watched cheese being made at Babcock Dairy Plant and enjoyed a First Nations Cultural Landscape Tour.