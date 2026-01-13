LinkUW phase one launches

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has launched a new initiative, LinkUW, to further transform how administrative services are delivered across campus. The first phase of LinkUW began delivering services on Nov. 3.

“LinkUW builds on current strengths found across the university while creating consistency and becoming more efficient in service delivery,” said Robert Cramer, vice chancellor for finance and administration. “LinkUW is a crucial next step toward increased operational excellence while ensuring quality support for the faculty and staff in units served.”

Today, across the university, there is a high level of complexity and inconsistency in processes, as administrative employees are responsible for a wide variety of operational duties. Additionally, UW–Madison must continue to find ways to operate more efficiently and ensure resources are directed towards teaching and learning; research; and service. The pressures of the past year, and the ongoing importance of being good stewards of our resources, necessitates examining how human resources and finance services are provided.

The LinkUW Operations Teams provide high-volume, time-bound operational services to participating units across campus, delivering timely and customer-centered support for select human resources and finance services. The purpose of this effort is to build on current strengths to improve consistency and continuity in service delivery while refocusing unit resources on the university’s core mission.

“LinkUW is strengthening the HR and finance experience across campus by pairing consistent, streamlined processes with expert operational support.” said Patrick Sheehan, associate vice chancellor and chief human resources officer and project sponsor of LinkUW. “As we include more units, we will continue listening and iterating to make administrative work easier and faster so faculty and staff can focus on the mission. Also, thank you to the Phase One participating units for your partnership and feedback as we build this new service delivery model together.”



LinkUW has recently received customer comments, including:

“Quick and friendly service!”

“This was the best expense report experience I’ve EVER had. The Operations Team member and LINK UW were amazing! Thank you for saving me hours and hours of headaches and returned forms. I’m so appreciative!”

“Quick response. What you did for me took a much shorter amount of time than it would have taken me and I appreciate that I can focus on other parts of my job.”

“Great communication and speedy, hassle-free delivery.”

LinkUW will also focus on:

Empowering employees within LinkUW to become experts in select processes, leading to a consistent quality of service

Simplifying service experiences for faculty and staff

Streamlining operations and standardizing processes in a way that works best for our university

Enhancing efficiency and compliance in our administrative services to best serve the mission

The objective is to thoughtfully design the best service delivery model for UW–Madison through continuous improvement and input from an engaged advisory council and participating units. During this project’s first phase, the team is actively gathering insights and lessons learned. These findings will help create a smoother process when additional units join LinkUW.