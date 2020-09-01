LibrarybyAppointment: What you need to know about library access this semester

The Libraries are excited to welcome our campus community back for the fall 2020 semester! We will have to do things differently, but we are here to help you and are working to ensure you have the resources for a successful academic year.

As a way to protect the health and safety of our campus and still provide the library tools, resources, and spaces you need, you’ll still have access to robust support and expertise of librarians via chat, email, phone, or video appointment. The Libraries continue to support your research and teaching needs virtually.

Additionally, our Library by Appointment system, which launched over the summer, will serve as the way the Libraries continue to operate this fall. With the support and guidance of the UW-Madison Smart Restart effort, Library by Appointment allows us to provide access to the Libraries consistent with physical distancing and health guidelines.

We know there are a lot of changes this academic year. Our campus community’s health and safety are our priority as we continue to find solutions for ongoing library operations that support the continuation of instruction and research. Please continue to visit this page for the most up-to-date information. Updates will also be posted on Twitter, Facebook, and at go.wisc.edu/LibraryRestart.