New Latinx students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison came to the Reg Gym on Wednesday, Sept. 14 for an evening of games and activities centered on Latinx culture. The Latinx Cultural Center hosted the event, which gives new Latinx Badgers the opportunity to engage with each other over a shared meal, pick up some swag and connect to support resources.



1 Cristian Noriega, the Latinx Cultural Center Program Coordinator, speaks to students at the Latinx Student Welcome.

2 Students listen to Noriega's presentation at the event, held in the Red Gym on Sept. 14, the eve of Latinx Heritage Month. Taylor Wolfram

3 A board displays Post-it Notes with answers from campus community members on what diversity means to them. This year's Latinx Heritage Month explores the theme Expression beyond Borders. Taylor Wolfram

4 Students Yireisy Mancera (left) and Mariam Diaby (right) eat and talk together at the welcome event. Taylor Wolfram

5 Students (from back to front, left to right) Alejandro De La Torre, Ariadna Marquez, Lupita Perez, Jasmine De Luna, Diana Rico and Lesley Ramirez pose for a picture at a photo station. Taylor Wolfram