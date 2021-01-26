Latest developments in testing, access are topics of Thursday forum

An online information session is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday to keep the campus community up to date with the latest on spring COVID-19 testing requirements and the Safer Badgers app.

Panelists will talk about recent updates, including the switch to drop-in testing and the soft launch of the Badger Badge. They will answer the most frequently asked questions about testing site safety, how to provide test samples, building and facilities access, and other topics.

Lori Reesor, vice chancellor for student affairs, will address questions students have and talk about mental health resources that are available.

Carol Griggs, director of operations with University Health Services, leads the daily operations and planning of testing, in addition to work being done on vaccine distribution.

Argyle Wade, chief of staff to the vice chancellor for student affairs, has been leading the planning around many of the logistics related to the new approach for spring.

Todd Shechter, chief technology officer, has been leading implementation of the app.

Mark Walters, chief human resources officer, will be on hand to address employment-related questions.

You can join the forum on YouTube.