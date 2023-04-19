Photo gallery Last day at the Shell
With the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center scheduled to open on April 24, the Camp Randall Sports Center, more commonly known as the Shell, is set to close. It was open for its final day today. Members of the UW–Madison community have worked out there since it opened in 1954. The facility’s ownership will now transfer to UW Athletics.
PhD geoscience student Kai Hu makes a basket.
The Shell's basketball scoring records will be frozen in time.
Sophomore Kristyn Dallmann, left, and junior Emily Lebakken exercise on stationary bicycles as they enjoy the closing day at the Shell.
A runner takes one last jog on the Shell indoor track.
People kept coming to the Shell, even on the last day.