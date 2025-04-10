Kindle to depart for University of Oregon

Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Derek Kindle will depart UW–Madison in June to take a role as vice president of enrollment management at the University of Oregon.

Kindle joined the university in 2016 as director of the Office of Student Financial Aid and assumed the vice provost role in 2020.

“Derek has made a tremendous impact in his almost-decade in Madison. We have seen a transformed division, expanded access to the university and consistently talented students choosing to come to Madison,” says Provost Charles Isbell, who manages the Division of Enrollment Management. “We wish him success in his new role.”

The Division of Enrollment Management leads a comprehensive strategic enrollment approach to attract, enroll, support and graduate talented students, managing the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, the Office of Student Financial Aid, the Office of the Registrar, and the Student Success Through Applied Research (SSTAR) Lab.

During Kindle’s tenure, UW–Madison experienced a record-breaking number of applications, highly successful incoming classes of students and the creation of programs designed to create additional access to higher education for Wisconsin residents.

These efforts include Bucky’s Tuition Promise, Bucky’s Pell Pathway and the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise, as well as innovative efforts like the SSTAR Lab, a unique research-practice partnership that expands college access and student success through academic research.

A nationally recognized expert in higher education, Kindle serves in several national higher education organizations, including as a trustee of the College Board, chair-elect of the Higher Education Loan Coalition (HELC) and a recent board member of the National Association for Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA).

A national search for a successor will begin later this spring.