Writer and commentator David Brooks visited with leaders, students and community members on Wednesday, Oct. 27, as part of his role as Public Affairs Journalist in Residence for UW–Madison, hosted by the La Follette School of Public Affairs.

Brooks has been an opinion columnist for the New York Times since 2003. He is a bestselling author and analyst on PBS NewsHour, National Public Radio’s All Things Considered and NBC’s Meet the Press. His fifth book, The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life, was published in 2019.

Brooks’ visit was made possible by the La Follette School’s Kohl Initiative, which was launched in 2019, and American Family Insurance.

For more than 30 years, UW–Madison’s Journalist in Residence programs have offered the world’s top journalists an opportunity to share their expertise, engage with the campus community, and collaborate with university scholars.