John Zumbrunnen named UW–Madison provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs

Zumbrunnen, a scholar of political thought and an experienced academic leader, was selected for the position following a national search.

John Zumbrunnen has been named provost of the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He has held a variety of academic and leadership positions at UW during his nearly 18-year tenure. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

John Zumbrunnen has been named the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin announced today.

The provost is the university’s chief academic officer and second-ranking official, supporting its teaching, research and outreach mission.

Zumbrunnen has served as interim provost since June 2025 following Charles Isbell Jr.’s departure to become chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana- Champaign.

“John Zumbrunnen is an exceptional academic leader and has earned broad trust from our students, faculty and staff through his thoughtful engagement on a wide range of complex issues and for his strong commitments to the Wisconsin Idea, shared governance, student success and excellence in research and teaching,” says Mnookin.

“His principled leadership is rooted in his belief that leading public research universities have the potential and the responsibility to discover, innovate and create in ways that change lives and address crucial challenges in our communities. I have every confidence that he will be an exceptional provost for UW–Madison in the years ahead.”

Mnookin also expressed sincere appreciation to English Professor Russ Castronovo, who chaired the provost search committee, and to all committee members and the many faculty, staff and students who participated in interviews, public presentations and offered feedback.

During his nearly 18 years at UW–Madison, Zumbrunnen has held a variety of academic and administrative leadership positions. Prior to serving as interim provost, he served as senior vice provost for academic affairs. Before that, he was vice provost for teaching and learning, overseeing and helping to found the Division for Teaching and Learning. Zumbrunnen also previously served as chair of the Department of Political Science.

Zumbrunnen was selected from three finalists for the position after a national search.

“I am incredibly honored to serve as provost of this amazing university,” Zumbrunnen says. “Even after nearly two decades on campus, I continue to learn about and to stand in awe of all that UW–Madison is and does.”

“I am excited to continue the valuable work of the Wisconsin Idea, which will guide me not only as a foundational value, but as a perennial challenge to create a positive impact in the world through excellence in research, education and service.”

Zumbrunnen has helped to lead the Wisconsin RISE initiative, dedicated to expanding the university’s ability to take on the grand challenges of our time through accelerated faculty hiring in key areas, strategic investment in vital research infrastructure and enhanced support for cross-disciplinary inquiry. Since becoming interim provost, he has also led campus in the development of new instructional workload and general education policies brought about by Act 15, recently passed state legislation.

Zumbrunnen, a professor of political science, studies the history of political thought, democratic theory and American political thought, with a particular interest in the challenges and possibilities of democratic citizenship.

His work has appeared in leading political science journals, and he has published two books on Ancient Greek politics and contemporary democratic theory. Zumbrunnen is a past recipient of the Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award, the Phi Beta Kappa Excellence in Teaching Award and the Alliant Energy Underkofler Excellence in Teaching Award. He holds an undergraduate degree from Southwest Missouri State University and a PhD from the University of Minnesota.

Zumbrunnen has long been passionate about teaching and about students’ educational journeys. He previously served as an educational innovation senior fellow and as faculty director of Chadbourne Residential College. He has led international study abroad and study away programs, including in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Singapore.

About the position

The provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs is the deputy to the chancellor in the overall academic leadership and administrative management of the university.

The position includes oversight of all academic program and budget planning, involving 13 schools and colleges; faculty and staff development; enrollment management; teaching and learning; academic planning and institutional research; outreach, extension and public media; information technology (in collaboration with the vice chancellor for finance and administration); libraries; and international affairs. The provost also oversees a number of units and programs, including the Office of Strategic Consulting, the Chazen Museum of Art, the Division of the Arts, the Global Health Institute and the UW Press.