JCOER to consider pay plan for UW employees

The state legislature’s Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER) will meet today to consider final approval for a pay plan for Universities of Wisconsin employees.

The pay plan had been approved in the 2023-25 state budget process in July, but final approval was delayed by JCOER. On Dec. 13, the UW System Board of Regents approved an agreement between the Universities of Wisconsin and state legislative leadership that moves forward critical priorities of UW campuses across Wisconsin, including the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The Regents’ approval paves the way for the agreement to be enacted, including a 4% pay raise for Universities of Wisconsin employees , retroactive to July 2, 2023, for eligible employees, as well as a 2% increase planned for July 2024.

Pay raises for trades employees, as part of the Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreements, are also subject to JCOER approval. If approved, the trades agreements will return to the legislature and eventually the governor for final approval.

“We are hopeful that the committee will approve these important pay adjustments for our employees,” said UW–Madison Chief Human Resources Officer Patrick Sheehan. “If this pay plan is approved, we will provide more details on eligibility and when back pay to our employees can be expected. We plan to provide more information on Wednesday in the Working at UW employee newsletter and via an email to employees.”