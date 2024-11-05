Residence halls, student unions and even dining areas on campus took on a secondary but important role on Tuesday, Nov. 5, as they were converted into polling places for the 2024 general election. Students and other members of the Badgers community voted en masse, including the first presidential vote for many of the younger students, including Reese Jaramillo, a freshman and UW basketball player.

“Honestly, I’m excited just to get out there and vote for the first time,” she said. “And it’s such a crucial time too, so it’s exciting that I get to be part of this.”



1 On Election Day, Nov. 5, first-year student Will Hatfield receives a ballot for his first election at the Gordon Dining and Event Center. When asked how voting went, Hatfield said, “It was good - very quick. I was surprised how fast things were run. I thought the lines were going to be really long, but It was really easy to get in and out quick.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison enter the Holt Commons voting location to exercise their civic right to vote. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Students Charlie Canell (left) and Brett Lachtman, displayed their "I Voted" stickers after voting at a polling station in the Chazen Museum of Art. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Students came to the Chazen Museum of Art on Nov. 5 not to see art but to vote. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, including Lily Martin (left), exercise their civic right to vote inside the Chazen Museum of Art. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 On Election Day, Nov. 5, from left to right, law students Madison Polack, Taylor Sunke, and Isabel Batley smile on Library Mall after voting in their second presidential election. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Undergraduate Lilianna Munoz submits a completed ballot for scanning at Smith Residence Hall. Munoz was voting in her first presidential election. She said it went easier than she thought. “I was registered in a different state. So then I had to re-register in Wisconsin. I just wanted voting to go smoothly. I didn't want to be running around wondering ‘what do I do?’” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



8 Reese Jaramillo, first-year undergraduate student and UW basketball player smiles for a portrait after voting in her first election at Gordon Dining and Event Center. "Voting was an easy experience," she said. "I looked up where to vote at vote.wisc.edu. The line wasn't too long, so I just walked in and voted. It was just nice and quick after class, and now I know I did everything I could.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



9 First-year undergraduates Lucy Slominski and Noah Frankel smile for a portrait after submitting their first-ever presidential ballots at the Gordon Dining and Event Center. When asked what their voting experience was like, Frankel said, “It was weird! I’m from Los Angeles, and I went with my mom every time she voted, and it was always such a big ordeal. I was just freaked out, but this was pretty easy.” Slominski said, “I was like, shaking!” Photo by: Althea Dotzour