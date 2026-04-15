Information about research employee arrest

On Friday, April 10, 2026, the University of Wisconsin–Madison Police Department took a UW–Madison staff scientist into custody following a safety incident involving a co-worker.

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The University of Wisconsin–Madison Police Department became aware last week of a safety issue involving two employees in the School of Veterinary Medicine. UWPD began an immediate investigation and subsequently took Makoto Kuroda, a staff scientist at the Influenza Research Institute, into custody on Friday, April 10, 2026.

According to the criminal complaint, Kuroda is accused of intending to cause harm to a co-worker with whom he had a dispute by adding small amounts of common laboratory chemicals to the co-worker’s water bottle and personal belongings.

The Dane County District Attorney has charged Kuroda with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Tampering with Household Products. Pending final analysis from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, the chemicals are alleged to be paraformaldehyde, choloroform and Trizol — chemicals routinely found in many kinds of research laboratories.

Kuroda is currently on administrative leave; the university is conducting a workplace investigation. His access to physical and digital university assets, and his research privileges, have been revoked.

Due to employee privacy laws and ongoing criminal proceedings, the university does not have additional information to share at this time.

About the Influenza Research Institute’s safety measures

The university takes its commitment to employee and workplace safety seriously. At the Influenza Research Institute, scientists study viruses that cause illnesses like flu and Covid-19, in order to help protect human and animal health.

The incident at IRI was unrelated to the research that takes place there, and there is no evidence it involved any research materials other than the routine laboratory supply chemicals. The incident was reported by staff members to laboratory leadership who promptly reported it to the University of Wisconsin–Madison Police Department. An investigation began immediately.

The IRI is subject to significant safety and security measures in accordance with university policies and applicable laws and regulations. For example, all employees who work at the IRI, regardless of their role, must be approved by the Federal Select Agent Program, following a Federal Bureau of Investigation security risk assessment upon hiring and every 3 years thereafter. The university maintains close and ongoing contact with the FBI and has already been in touch with the agency following the employee’s arrest.

The IRI also engages in frequent training to ensure lab members are aware of and follow proper protocols, including wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.

Additional questions about the investigation should be referred to UWPD.