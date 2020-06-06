UW-Madison students (left to right) Daniel Ledin, Molly Pistono and Courtney Gorum work together to paint a mural commemorating black victims of police violence and racial injustice throughout the country on a sheet of plywood covering the windows of the Community Pharmacy building on State Street in Madison on June 5. The mural is one of many that have been painted on businesses along the street following several nights of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.