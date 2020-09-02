 Skip to main content
Photo gallery In-person classes start, with masks and distancing

September 2, 2020

Campus sparkled under a warm September sun on Wednesday, as students returned to in-person classes for the first time in five months. Students and staff members followed the Smart Restart safety protocols that include mask wearing and physical distancing. While many larger classes are online only, 45 percent of classes this fall have an in-person component.

A student pedals her bike into campus for the first day of classes.

A student pedals her bike into campus for the first day of classes. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students listen to a in-person classroom lecture in Agricultural Hall.

Students listen to a in-person classroom lecture in Agricultural Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Anna Ankerstjerne enjoyed the sun while studying.

Student Anna Ankerstjerne enjoyed the sun while studying. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Ngaru Nen took advantage of the pleasant weather to study outside on Engineering Mall.

Student Ngaru Nen took advantage of the pleasant weather to study outside on Engineering Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students use a hand sanitizer dispenser inside of the Engineering Centers Building.

Students use a hand sanitizer dispenser inside of the Engineering Centers Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Students take part in a Manufacturing Fundamentals in-person class with faculty associate Michael Decicco inside of the Engineering Centers Building.

Students take part in a Manufacturing Fundamentals in-person class with faculty associate Michael Decicco inside of the Engineering Centers Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Megan Janquart studies outside on Engineering Mall during the first day of class.

Student Megan Janquart studies outside on Engineering Mall during the first day of class. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Campus looked the same, but also different with some additions to address the pandemic.

Campus looked the same, but also different with some additions to address the pandemic. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Bella Rosenberg, a first-year student from Chicago, takes notes as part of her virtual calculus class as she studies in her room at Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall.

Bella Rosenberg, a first-year student from Chicago, takes notes as part of her virtual calculus class as she studies in her room at Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Pedestrians walk along East Campus Mall during the first day of classes.

Pedestrians walk along East Campus Mall during the first day of classes. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students walk with a carry out food order from Gordon Dining and Event Center on the first day of classes.

Students walk with a carry out food order from Gordon Dining and Event Center on the first day of classes. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Exempt from wearing a face mask while working alone in her closed office in Vilas Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stacy Forster Benedict, a faculty associate in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, leads an online virtual session with students from her Curb magazine production class.

Exempt from wearing a face mask while working alone in her closed office in Vilas Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stacy Forster Benedict, a faculty associate in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, leads an online virtual session with students from her Curb magazine production class. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students wear face masks and sit physically-distanced during a computer science class in the Mosse Humanities Building.

Students wear face masks and sit physically-distanced during a computer science class in the Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Neil Mills, assistant professor of theatre and drama, teaches a class in Vilas Hall.

Neil Mills, assistant professor of theatre and drama, teaches a class in Vilas Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Pedestrians walk past a W-shaped flower bed in front of Mosse Humanities Building.

Pedestrians walk past a W-shaped flower bed in front of Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students listen during a class in Vilas Hall.

Students listen during a class in Vilas Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A woman wearing a mask walks along Observatory Drive on the first day of classes.

A woman wearing a mask walks along Observatory Drive on the first day of classes. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Lauren Gitzlaff, a first-year student from Brookfield, Wis., works on her computer laptop outside Van Vleck Hall.

Lauren Gitzlaff, a first-year student from Brookfield, Wis., works on her computer laptop outside Van Vleck Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Construction projects -- and detours -- continue on campus.

Construction projects -- and detours -- continue on campus. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students wear face masks and sit physically-distanced during a class taught by law professor Kathryn Hensley in the Mosse Humanities Building.

Students wear face masks and sit physically-distanced during a class taught by law professor Kathryn Hensley in the Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Students in class follow safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students in class follow safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo by: Jeff Miller

