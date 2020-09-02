Campus sparkled under a warm September sun on Wednesday, as students returned to in-person classes for the first time in five months. Students and staff members followed the Smart Restart safety protocols that include mask wearing and physical distancing. While many larger classes are online only, 45 percent of classes this fall have an in-person component.



1 A student pedals her bike into campus for the first day of classes. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Students listen to a in-person classroom lecture in Agricultural Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Student Anna Ankerstjerne enjoyed the sun while studying. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Student Ngaru Nen took advantage of the pleasant weather to study outside on Engineering Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Students use a hand sanitizer dispenser inside of the Engineering Centers Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Students take part in a Manufacturing Fundamentals in-person class with faculty associate Michael Decicco inside of the Engineering Centers Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Student Megan Janquart studies outside on Engineering Mall during the first day of class. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Campus looked the same, but also different with some additions to address the pandemic. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Bella Rosenberg, a first-year student from Chicago, takes notes as part of her virtual calculus class as she studies in her room at Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 Pedestrians walk along East Campus Mall during the first day of classes. Photo by: Jeff Miller



11 Students walk with a carry out food order from Gordon Dining and Event Center on the first day of classes. Photo by: Jeff Miller



12 Exempt from wearing a face mask while working alone in her closed office in Vilas Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stacy Forster Benedict, a faculty associate in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, leads an online virtual session with students from her Curb magazine production class. Photo by: Jeff Miller



13 Students wear face masks and sit physically-distanced during a computer science class in the Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller



14 Neil Mills, assistant professor of theatre and drama, teaches a class in Vilas Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



15 Pedestrians walk past a W-shaped flower bed in front of Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller



16 Students listen during a class in Vilas Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



17 A woman wearing a mask walks along Observatory Drive on the first day of classes. Photo by: Jeff Miller



18 Lauren Gitzlaff, a first-year student from Brookfield, Wis., works on her computer laptop outside Van Vleck Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



19 Construction projects -- and detours -- continue on campus. Photo by: Jeff Miller



20 Students wear face masks and sit physically-distanced during a class taught by law professor Kathryn Hensley in the Mosse Humanities Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller