Photo gallery Ho-Chunk Clan Circle dedicated
Members of the Ho-Chunk and UW–Madison communities gathered on May 4 to dedicate the Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, a series of sculptures representing the 12 clans of the Ho-Chunk Nation. The space outside the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center was created in partnership with Ho-Chunk artist Ken Lewis and other advisors representing the Ho-Chunk Nation. UW–Madison occupies ancestral Ho-Chunk land, a place the Ho-Chunk Nation call Teejop. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said: “The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle inspires me to continue to learn more about your culture, your language, and your community. It will surely inspire others to do the same.”
The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, designed by Ho-Chunk artist Ken Lewis, is dedicated with drumming by the Wisconsin Dells Singers (seated in the circle).
Bill Quackenbush, member of the Ho-Chunk Clan Circle Design Team and tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, said the sculptor had to figure out how to physically represent the clan system. “The emblems on them signify something significant to us,” he said.
The emblems representing the Wolf, Elk, Deer, and Buffalo clans of the Ho-Chunk Nation stand out against the exterior of the new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center.
Ho-Chunk Traditional Chief Clayton Winneshiek speaks at the ceremony.
Chancellor Mnookin says, “Let me express my deep gratitude to the Ho-Chunk community for your willingness to collaborate with us to make this sculpture garden and this event possible.”
At right, sculpture artist Ken Lewis speaks to reporters about his work after a Ho-Chunk art dedication ceremony.
At left, Mary Thundercloud-Eary and Nehomah Thundercloud, who both work for the Ho-Chunk Nation Education Department, smile and pose for a photo in front of their Thunder clan’s sculpture while Cheryl Funmaker takes a photo.
Left to right, Ken Lewis, sculpture designer and artist; Janice Rice, retired UW librarian and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation; and Bill Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Clan Circle Design Team member and tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, listen during the ceremony.
Carla Vigue, tribal relations director in the Office of University Relations, said: "The Ho-Chunk have lived here for time immemorial and it was in this place that the Ho-Chunk people perfected the skills and technologies that have become the activities we recognize today as archery, canoeing, and snowshoeing, as well as team sports such as lacrosse. The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, right here adjacent to our newest recreational facility — it just opened about a week ago — was created as a reflection and educational space to honor this relationship and history."
As seen through the Elk clan sculpture, Justice Green, a member of the Ho-Chunk nation, drums.
As seen from the Willow deck of the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center, guests mingle and enjoy a warm spring day as the Ho-Chunk art dedication ceremony draws to a close.
Tags: Ho-Chunk Nation, recent sightings