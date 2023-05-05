 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Ho-Chunk Clan Circle dedicated

May 5, 2023

Members of the Ho-Chunk and UW–Madison communities gathered on May 4 to dedicate the Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, a series of sculptures representing the 12 clans of the Ho-Chunk Nation. The space outside the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center was created in partnership with Ho-Chunk artist Ken Lewis and other advisors representing the Ho-Chunk Nation. UW–Madison occupies ancestral Ho-Chunk land, a place the Ho-Chunk Nation call Teejop. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said: “The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle inspires me to continue to learn more about your culture, your language, and your community. It will surely inspire others to do the same.”

A group of people sit in a circle around a large drum, drumming.

The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, designed by Ho-Chunk artist Ken Lewis, is dedicated with drumming by the Wisconsin Dells Singers (seated in the circle). Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Photo: A man speaks at the podium.

Bill Quackenbush, member of the Ho-Chunk Clan Circle Design Team and tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, said the sculptor had to figure out how to physically represent the clan system. “The emblems on them signify something significant to us,” he said. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Relief sculptures depicting animals are show in silhouette.

The emblems representing the Wolf, Elk, Deer, and Buffalo clans of the Ho-Chunk Nation stand out against the exterior of the new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Photo: A man speaks at a podium in an outdoor setting.

Ho-Chunk Traditional Chief Clayton Winneshiek speaks at the ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Photo: A woman speaks at a podium.

Chancellor Mnookin says, “Let me express my deep gratitude to the Ho-Chunk community for your willingness to collaborate with us to make this sculpture garden and this event possible.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Photo: A man talks to someone in front of a statue.

At right, sculpture artist Ken Lewis speaks to reporters about his work after a Ho-Chunk art dedication ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Photo: Two people smile and pose for a photograph.

At left, Mary Thundercloud-Eary and Nehomah Thundercloud, who both work for the Ho-Chunk Nation Education Department, smile and pose for a photo in front of their Thunder clan’s sculpture while Cheryl Funmaker takes a photo. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Three people seated alongside each other talk and smile.

Left to right, Ken Lewis, sculpture designer and artist; Janice Rice, retired UW librarian and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation; and Bill Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Clan Circle Design Team member and tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, listen during the ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Photo: A woman speaks at a podium.

Carla Vigue, tribal relations director in the Office of University Relations, said: "The Ho-Chunk have lived here for time immemorial and it was in this place that the Ho-Chunk people perfected the skills and technologies that have become the activities we recognize today as archery, canoeing, and snowshoeing, as well as team sports such as lacrosse. The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, right here adjacent to our newest recreational facility — it just opened about a week ago — was created as a reflection and educational space to honor this relationship and history." Photo by: Althea Dotzour

As seen through the Elk clan sculpture, Justice Green, a member of the Ho-Chunk nation, drums.

As seen through the Elk clan sculpture, Justice Green, a member of the Ho-Chunk nation, drums. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Photo: A crowd of people mingles among statues.

As seen from the Willow deck of the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center, guests mingle and enjoy a warm spring day as the Ho-Chunk art dedication ceremony draws to a close. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

