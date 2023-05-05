Members of the Ho-Chunk and UW–Madison communities gathered on May 4 to dedicate the Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, a series of sculptures representing the 12 clans of the Ho-Chunk Nation. The space outside the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center was created in partnership with Ho-Chunk artist Ken Lewis and other advisors representing the Ho-Chunk Nation. UW–Madison occupies ancestral Ho-Chunk land, a place the Ho-Chunk Nation call Teejop. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said: “The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle inspires me to continue to learn more about your culture, your language, and your community. It will surely inspire others to do the same.”



1 The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, designed by Ho-Chunk artist Ken Lewis, is dedicated with drumming by the Wisconsin Dells Singers (seated in the circle). Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Bill Quackenbush, member of the Ho-Chunk Clan Circle Design Team and tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, said the sculptor had to figure out how to physically represent the clan system. “The emblems on them signify something significant to us,” he said. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 The emblems representing the Wolf, Elk, Deer, and Buffalo clans of the Ho-Chunk Nation stand out against the exterior of the new Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 Ho-Chunk Traditional Chief Clayton Winneshiek speaks at the ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 Chancellor Mnookin says, “Let me express my deep gratitude to the Ho-Chunk community for your willingness to collaborate with us to make this sculpture garden and this event possible.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 At right, sculpture artist Ken Lewis speaks to reporters about his work after a Ho-Chunk art dedication ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 At left, Mary Thundercloud-Eary and Nehomah Thundercloud, who both work for the Ho-Chunk Nation Education Department, smile and pose for a photo in front of their Thunder clan’s sculpture while Cheryl Funmaker takes a photo. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



8 Left to right, Ken Lewis, sculpture designer and artist; Janice Rice, retired UW librarian and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation; and Bill Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Clan Circle Design Team member and tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, listen during the ceremony. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



9 Carla Vigue, tribal relations director in the Office of University Relations, said: "The Ho-Chunk have lived here for time immemorial and it was in this place that the Ho-Chunk people perfected the skills and technologies that have become the activities we recognize today as archery, canoeing, and snowshoeing, as well as team sports such as lacrosse. The Ho-Chunk Clan Circle, right here adjacent to our newest recreational facility — it just opened about a week ago — was created as a reflection and educational space to honor this relationship and history." Photo by: Althea Dotzour



10 As seen through the Elk clan sculpture, Justice Green, a member of the Ho-Chunk nation, drums. Photo by: Althea Dotzour