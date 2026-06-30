Helping new Badgers feel at home

Student orientation leaders for the annual SOAR program spend their summers guiding incoming UW–Madison students through their transition to college.

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A staple for any new Badger, the two-day Student Orientation, Advising and Registration (SOAR) program is meant to prepare incoming students and offer a taste of the culture at the University of Wisconsin–Madison — helping them get acquainted with campus life, build relationships and learn about the many resources available for navigating college.

Student orientation leaders are an integral part of this transition, guiding students through the program and facilitating connections with campus and each other. They’re also in the unique position of having been through SOAR previously, and they have the experience to offer advice to incoming UW students.

Xi Li, a rising junior, remembers honesty and vulnerability being large factors in her appreciation of the SOAR program when she attended as an incoming student two years ago. Now, Li is a student orientation leader herself, and she gets to pass that torch forward for new students all summer long.

Li gathers with a group of incoming Badgers on a patio at Union South. These small group settings offer a more personal space for new students to ask questions of the trained student orientation leaders. PHOTO: CALEB BRULEY

“Not only am I interacting with students, but I’m interacting with their guests, and I get to share my own culture and background,” Li says. “That’s why I wanted this job, because of my past experience with SOAR.”

As an educational policy studies major and member of the Bucky’s Classroom program, Li says that the SOAR student orientation leader position is another chance for her to connect with the community and share what she has learned so far at UW.

“We make sure we have fun and, at the same time, we tell [students] the information they should know before coming into the first day of class,” she adds.

Even more to SOAR During their two days on campus, students will also meet directly with an academic advisor to plan for their first semester and enroll in classes. It’s a chance for incoming students to ask questions about their interests and aspirations that will guide their academic journey.

Incoming students do hear from key campus leaders, such as Dean of Students Dr. Christina Olstad and the Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Fernie Rodriguez, but the rest of the time is dedicated to getting a preview of the school year in a small group setting, helping to reduce any concerns, creating realistic expectations and encouraging relationship-building right out of the gate.

“The purpose of SOAR is to expose students to UW–Madison,” says rising junior Mirannda Kepplinger, who is also a SOAR student orientation leader. “The culture, the campus, the resources, just everything. It’s your first taste of what it’s like to live here.”

During the small group sessions, student orientation leaders discuss different programs and resources available across campus, including safety and wellbeing programs and services.

SOAR groups make the most of their time on campus, traversing campus see some of the most popular student spots on campus. The time between building visits is the perfect time to meet fellow incoming Badgers. PHOTO: ROBERT SAN JUAN

As an international student that participated in SOAR virtually before his freshman year at UW, João Pires received information about these very campus resources, but he wishes that he had a chance to meet classmates face-to-face before the start of the school year.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to visit campus before attending the university, so I personally think that attending SOAR is a great way for students and parents and family to get engaged with the community,” says Pires, a rising sophomore.

Pires can relate to students attending SOAR, and as an orientation leader, his goal is to help them have the best possible experience by sharing what he wished he had known going into college.

The orientation also introduces students to key UW buildings, such as the residence halls they will soon call home, libraries where they will study and recreation facilities for gathering. But more importantly, the tour of campus allows them to get to know each other.

It’s not an orientation without some team building! Students are tasked with fun problem-solving activities to help break the ice ahead of their two days together. PHOTO: ROBERT SAN JUAN

“I came by myself and I made my first friend at SOAR,” says Olivia O’Callaghan. “It was a really reassuring experience that I could come to college, meet new people and make friends just by having that first exposure at SOAR.”

Now a student orientation leader herself, O’Callaghan helps encourage the same relationship-building process she went through at SOAR.

“I really like watching everyone else get introduced to each other and watching people form connections and relationships,” she says. “It’s fun to help facilitate that as a small group leader.”

Kepplinger agrees and adds that being part of the “front door” to UW–Madison is one of her favorite parts.

“I love UW,” says Kepplinger. “I like to be the first face they see. I want them to say, ‘I remember my orientation leader. She was super sweet and loved UW.’ I want to be that person [for them].”