Guidelines help students, employees exercise right to free speech

The rights of free speech and expression, and the right to assemble for purposes of voicing differing opinions, are core values at UW–Madison. The ability to exchange, consider, and challenge different ideas is central to the educational process. Discussing and debating society’s most pressing issues in a civil and constructive way not only prepares students for post-college life, but also promotes intellectual diversity, critical thinking, tolerance, and understanding.

Each academic year, university officials remind students and employees of protest guidelines, which are found in the UW-Madison Policy Library. Further guidance can be found at UW System Regent Policy Document 4-21: Commitment to Academic Freedom and Freedom of Expression Policy.

The university’s guidelines on protesting serve two purposes: they help individuals and groups plan for peaceful events, such as guest speakers, protests, counter-protests and demonstrations; and they provide individuals with expectations for their behavior as they participate in these campus activities. Following the guidelines ensure students and staff participating in protest activities will remain safe and in good standing as they exercise their constitutional rights.

The bottom line is that while protesting is fine, disrupting someone else’s free speech is not. Protests and demonstrations that impede or disrupt the academic mission, threaten research, interfere with the free speech of others, or threaten campus or personal safety will result in a prompt response to ensure compliance with UW–Madison’s rules.

UW–Madison’s protest guidelines explicitly state the institution’s expectations and provide practical examples of disruptive behaviors.

Examples of disruptive behavior include but are not limited to:

Blocking the vision of others in any manner (signs, props, a person’s body, etc.)

Using laser pointers

Turning off lights in the room

Setting off alarms on phones

Creating noise that interferes with events and activities

Inhibiting a virtual event from occurring as planned, such as by disrupting bandwidth, excessive comments, or not following moderator directions.

The guidelines apply equally to all groups and points of view; the university enforces them in an objective, content-neutral manner.

Any student investigated for a possible violation will be afforded the rights and process outlined in the student nonacademic misconduct procedures of UWS Chapter 17 of the state administrative code that governs the UW System. Disciplinary actions related to a student’s status can include a written reprimand, probation, suspension or expulsion.

The university shares its protest guidelines during the fall semester with registered student organizations and provides opportunities for students to ask questions and learn more.

The university encourages individuals and groups that plan to use UW–Madison as a site for expressive activity to reach out to the Dean of Students Office at dean@studentlife.wisc.edu and/or the UW–Madison Police Department at police@uwpd.wisc.edu for assistance in making the event successful and safe.