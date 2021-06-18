On Friday, June 18, the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine broke ground on its long-anticipated building expansion. The enhanced facilities will improve instruction space for students, double the size of the school’s small animal hospital and significantly enhance the large animal hospital, expand labs for studying naturally occurring animal and human diseases, and increase and modernize infectious disease research space. Speakers included Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, UW System President Tommy Thompson, UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, UW Foundation President Michael Knetter, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation CEO Erik Iverson and School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Mark Markel.



1 Marsha Callahan, senior development specialist in the School of Veterinary Medicine, shows off 3-D architectural models of the buildings. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 UW mascot Bucky Badger, Chancellor Rebecca Blank and School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Mark Markel take shovels in hand. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Attendees look over architectural renderings. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Bucky Badger and Chancellor Rebecca Blank stand with donors and other members of the campus and state community as they take shovels in hand during a UW School of Veterinary Medicine building expansion and renovation groundbreaking. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Chancellor Rebecca Blank addresses the crowd at the groundbreaking event. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Interim UW System president and former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson spoke. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Bernard Easterday (center), dean emeritus of the School of Veterinary Medicine, listens during the ceremony. Photo by: Bryce Richter