Fun in the name of science

October 24, 2024

Science on the Square fused with the Madison Night Market on Oct. 17 for a fun and energetic night filled with hands-on science and local vendors in downtown Madison. It was part of the Wisconsin Science Festival, which featured in-person and virtual events across the state Oct. 14-20. During what was officially proclaimed “Wisconsin Science Week” by Governor Tony Evers, the festival hosted more than 200 unique events in over 45 counties across Wisconsin.

A man performs a scientific experiment with lab equipment.

Graduate student Rich Botzoc (with Professor Song Jin’s chemistry lab) shows off hybrid halide perovskite materials. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man and a boy talk as a man prepares a racetrack for potatoes.

At right, Dennis Halterman, who holds a joint appointment as a USDA scientist and a UW–Madison research associate professor in plant pathology, chats with a young boy as Halterman prepares potato cars to run on a derby track. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People walk along a street filled with booths at nighttime.

People walk past a banner for the Wisconsin Science Festival at the Science on the Square and Madison Night Market events along State Street in downtown Madison on Oct. 17. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two women hold up frozen balloons.

UW outreach program manager Haddie McLean (left) and graduate student Alicia Mand conduct a science experiment involving frozen balloons. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two women discharge air cannons on a stage.

McLean (left) and graduate student Alicia Mand conduct a science experiment using air cannons. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A man standing at a booth talks with people; sitting on a table nearby is a box of potatoes.

At left, Andy Hamernik, who holds a joint appointment as a USDA scientist and a UW–Madison staff member in the departments of horticulture plus plant and agroecosystem sciences, talks about potatoes with members of the public. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A woman stands on a stage, talking into a microphone and working with a device that collects static energy.

UW outreach program manager Haddie McLean conducts a science experiment involving static energy. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two women hold up frozen containers as they do an experiment on stage.

McLean (left) and graduate student Alicia Mand conduct a science experiment involving a lid popping off a frozen container. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two adults lead a game played by children crouching on the ground.

Graduate student Samuel A. Davison and Kallysa Taylor, an intern with the Wisconsin Energy Institute, guide children in playing a dice game called “which farm field will survive the caterpillar.” Photo by: Jeff Miller

A woman wearing a cap that appears like the top of a mushroom plays a game with a child.

Playing a game of “what’s eating my plants,” Miette Hennesy (wearing mushroom-inspired headgear) and Madeline Bondy (right), both third-year PhD students in plant pathology, encourage a child to toss a fuzzy plant “spore” through a small, plant-like opening. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A woman blows toilet paper off a roll as another person is rolled up into it.

Using a roll of toilet paper and a leaf blower as her magic, UW– Madison graduate student Alicia Mand creates a free mummy costume for an audience volunteer as she performs one of two Wonders of Physics shows. Photo by: Jeff Miller

