Science on the Square fused with the Madison Night Market on Oct. 17 for a fun and energetic night filled with hands-on science and local vendors in downtown Madison. It was part of the Wisconsin Science Festival, which featured in-person and virtual events across the state Oct. 14-20. During what was officially proclaimed “Wisconsin Science Week” by Governor Tony Evers, the festival hosted more than 200 unique events in over 45 counties across Wisconsin.



1 Graduate student Rich Botzoc (with Professor Song Jin’s chemistry lab) shows off hybrid halide perovskite materials. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 At right, Dennis Halterman, who holds a joint appointment as a USDA scientist and a UW–Madison research associate professor in plant pathology, chats with a young boy as Halterman prepares potato cars to run on a derby track. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 People walk past a banner for the Wisconsin Science Festival at the Science on the Square and Madison Night Market events along State Street in downtown Madison on Oct. 17. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 UW outreach program manager Haddie McLean (left) and graduate student Alicia Mand conduct a science experiment involving frozen balloons. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 McLean (left) and graduate student Alicia Mand conduct a science experiment using air cannons. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 At left, Andy Hamernik, who holds a joint appointment as a USDA scientist and a UW–Madison staff member in the departments of horticulture plus plant and agroecosystem sciences, talks about potatoes with members of the public. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 UW outreach program manager Haddie McLean conducts a science experiment involving static energy. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 McLean (left) and graduate student Alicia Mand conduct a science experiment involving a lid popping off a frozen container. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 Graduate student Samuel A. Davison and Kallysa Taylor, an intern with the Wisconsin Energy Institute, guide children in playing a dice game called “which farm field will survive the caterpillar.” Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 Playing a game of “what’s eating my plants,” Miette Hennesy (wearing mushroom-inspired headgear) and Madeline Bondy (right), both third-year PhD students in plant pathology, encourage a child to toss a fuzzy plant “spore” through a small, plant-like opening. Photo by: Jeff Miller