Photo gallery Fun in the name of science
Science on the Square fused with the Madison Night Market on Oct. 17 for a fun and energetic night filled with hands-on science and local vendors in downtown Madison. It was part of the Wisconsin Science Festival, which featured in-person and virtual events across the state Oct. 14-20. During what was officially proclaimed “Wisconsin Science Week” by Governor Tony Evers, the festival hosted more than 200 unique events in over 45 counties across Wisconsin.
Graduate student Rich Botzoc (with Professor Song Jin’s chemistry lab) shows off hybrid halide perovskite materials.
At right, Dennis Halterman, who holds a joint appointment as a USDA scientist and a UW–Madison research associate professor in plant pathology, chats with a young boy as Halterman prepares potato cars to run on a derby track.
People walk past a banner for the Wisconsin Science Festival at the Science on the Square and Madison Night Market events along State Street in downtown Madison on Oct. 17.
UW outreach program manager Haddie McLean (left) and graduate student Alicia Mand conduct a science experiment involving frozen balloons.
McLean (left) and graduate student Alicia Mand conduct a science experiment using air cannons.
At left, Andy Hamernik, who holds a joint appointment as a USDA scientist and a UW–Madison staff member in the departments of horticulture plus plant and agroecosystem sciences, talks about potatoes with members of the public.
UW outreach program manager Haddie McLean conducts a science experiment involving static energy.
McLean (left) and graduate student Alicia Mand conduct a science experiment involving a lid popping off a frozen container.
Graduate student Samuel A. Davison and Kallysa Taylor, an intern with the Wisconsin Energy Institute, guide children in playing a dice game called “which farm field will survive the caterpillar.”
Playing a game of “what’s eating my plants,” Miette Hennesy (wearing mushroom-inspired headgear) and Madeline Bondy (right), both third-year PhD students in plant pathology, encourage a child to toss a fuzzy plant “spore” through a small, plant-like opening.
Using a roll of toilet paper and a leaf blower as her magic, UW– Madison graduate student Alicia Mand creates a free mummy costume for an audience volunteer as she performs one of two Wonders of Physics shows.