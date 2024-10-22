For these siblings, UW’s new tribal initiative is a financial boost, hopeful sign

In middle school, people often mistook Gavin and Mason White Eagle for twins — teachers sometimes had a hard time telling them apart.

These days, it’s a little easier. Mason, younger by 14 months, outgrew his brother in high school and is now a couple inches taller. In other ways, though, they are still very much alike. Both attend UW–Madison, and they share an off-campus apartment. They often can be found together — playing pick-up basketball at the Nick or attending events at the Indigenous Student Center on campus.

They also are both beneficiaries of UW–Madison’s new Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise Program. The initiative, which Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin announced in December 2023, offers financial support to cover the full cost of pursuing an undergraduate degree for state residents who are enrolled members of federally recognized Wisconsin Indian tribes.

The commitment covers not only tuition and fees but also housing, meals, books and other educational expenses. It was offered to current students as well as incoming freshmen and transfer students. In this inaugural year, the White Eagle brothers are two of 73 undergraduates who are part of the program.

“The Tribal Promise is our commitment to ensuring that Indigenous students have the opportunity to receive a top-notch education here at UW–Madison,” says Carla Vigue, the university’s director of tribal relations. “But it’s also a way to get Indigenous students to bring their talent, their voice, and their unique perspective to campus. UW–Madison is a better place because of it. I am so proud of our commitment to support these exceptional students.”

The program is not based on financial need; it is awarded regardless of family income. It is funded by private donations and other institutional resources, not taxpayer money.

‘The biggest and best school’

The White Eagle brothers grew up in Auburndale, Wisconsin, and are enrolled members of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

“Ever since middle school, my thought process was, I’m only going to pick the biggest and best school in Wisconsin, and that meant UW–Madison,” Gavin says.

He researched the university’s academic requirements and worked hard on his GPA. He applied only to UW–Madison, figuring he’d join the Air Force if he didn’t get in. He’s now a junior majoring in legal studies and communication arts.

“I was basically the trailblazer for my little brother,” Gavin says.

“Stop saying little brother,” Mason interjects. “I’m taller. Say younger brother.”

When Gavin moved into his residence hall his freshman year, Mason helped, exchanging free labor for free food. Whenever Gavin needed something from home, Mason would ride along with his parents to drop it off. Throughout his freshman year, Gavin showed Mason around the campus and the city. It planted a seed in Mason.

“I thought, hey, this is my big chance to show him that I can do this, too.”

Mason applied to UW–Madison but also one other university.

“I needed a backup plan because I’m not as smart as Gavin,” says the modest Mason, a sophomore kinesiology major. “He got the brains; I got the athletic ability.”

(Fact check: Both are plenty smart, and both went to state in track and cross-country. They both also played trumpet in high school, and each served as president of the school’s band, among other school leadership positions.)

Mason initially was waitlisted at UW–Madison, then admitted.

“I remember running over to my mom and saying, ‘Your boy got accepted!’” Mason says.

“Our dad was ecstatic to have two boys at Madison,” Gavin says. “It’s something he brags about.”

Both parents work for the Ho-Chunk Nation: Their mom is a supervisor at a casino while their dad is a Ho-Chunk language instructor.

‘We want to be good role models’

The brothers have an easy rapport and a penchant for ribbing each other.

“This is the part where we pretend to like each other,” Mason says in jest as the two sit down to be interviewed.

Truth is, they’ve been almost inseparable since birth. Being roommates “gives us even more time to hang out together,” Gavin says.

“To have Gavin go through everything first has been great for me,” Mason says. “He sort of helps me create a plan for what I need to be doing.”

The two are first-generation college students. They turn more serious when talking about the Wisconsin Tribal Educational Promise Program.

“To go to a big school like this can be overwhelming,” says Gavin, who aspires to attend law school and possibly work for the Ho-Chunk Nation one day. “To know there’s financial help like this is great, especially when it is part of the university’s broader effort to show respect for Native people and their history.”

He sees the initiative as a big step forward for UW–Madison in turning its aspirational words into real actions.

“The university is always talking about how it is located on Ho-Chunk land,” he says. “Well, this is them actually doing something about it. It’s a hopeful sign for the future.”

Mason, who is interested in being an athletic trainer, says the financial aid has been a huge relief, as both brothers expect to graduate debt-free. Beyond that, he thinks the new initiative will inspire other Indigenous students to set a goal of attending UW–Madison. To that end, the two brothers say they feel a bit of weight on their shoulders, in a good way.

“We realize that we’re very lucky and that we’re in a very fortunate position,” Gavin says. “We want to be good role models and good representatives of this new initiative so that it is here for other Native students when they need it.”