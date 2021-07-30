Video by Jason Weiss

As one of the oldest and largest community gardens in the United States, Eagle Heights Community Gardens provides an opportunity for the UW–Madison community and area residents to enjoy nature, build community, learn about gardening, and feed their families.

During the pandemic in particular, it became a place of peace and connection for many.

The gardeners help each other, share techniques and learning about the various vegetables and flowers being grown, from the common to the exotic. Everything from mint to strawberries to nasturtiums to black currants are grown in the garden.