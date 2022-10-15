Students and their parents and siblings ate, talked and played games together during the Badger Family Weekend events as they soaked in the atmosphere of the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus on a beautiful fall weekend. Hosted by the Parent Program, 8,500 people from more than 2,500 registered families took part in a variety of campus activities plus discounted athletic and community events. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin joined in some of the fun, meeting students and their families.



1 Chancellor Mnookin welcomed students and their families to campus. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 At center, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Lori Reesor, vice chancellor of student affairs, throw up W hand signs with an audience of nearly 500 people, many of them parents of UW students. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 People work on craft projects at the Chazen Museum of Art during a Family Weekend event. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Jennifer Cramer and her daughter, Ruby work on a craft project during a Family Weekend event. Cramer’s son, Jackson, is a first-year student at UW–Madison and was off practicing piano at a nearby music building. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 The sun shone and the water sparkled, as campus put on its best face for the visiting families. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 A game of spike ball keeps everyone entertained at the Memorial Union Terrace along Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Siblings Tyler Young, an alumni and graduate student,, and Ashley Westphal, also an alumna, pose for a photo holding Westphal’s two children (Harper, 2, and Teddy, 3 months) during a Badger Family Fest event. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 Nothing like some Badger swag to inspire Family Weekend participants select branded buttons Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 Students' families got to know each other over some friendly lawn games at the Memorial Union Terrace along Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 UW–Madison senior Karen Bobadilla (second from left holding her seven-month-old baby, Julian) poses for a photo with Bucky Badger and her family — father Jose (left), younger brother Coby (second from right) and mother Martha Bobadilla, all from Fond du Lac, Wis. Photo by: Jeff Miller



11 Chancellor Mnookin poses for a photo with twin sisters Rochelle Brown, left, and Michelle Young (mother of two UW students). Photo by: Jeff Miller