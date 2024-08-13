Fall 2024 political activity guidelines for employees, students

UW–Madison employees and students with questions about political campaign and public advocacy activities on campus can find answers at Political activity and activism on campus: Guidelines for fall 2024.

As election season approaches, these guidelines provide FAQs regarding employees’ rights and restrictions regarding running for public office, campaign contributions, displaying political signage in the workplace, and discussing political topics in the classroom setting and more. For students, there is guidance on, among other topics, organizing political events and fundraising on campus, and the display of signage in residence halls, and encouraging voter participation.

Employees and supervisors with specific questions regarding political campaign issues or employee speech regulations should consult with the Office of Legal Affairs for further guidance.

There is a primary election in Wisconsin. Use My Vote Wisconsin to find your polling place, what will be on your ballot and voter registration information. The general election will be held on Nov. 5.

Review the full set of FAQs here.