Faculty Senate sets start of fall 2027 semester for Sept. 2

The amendment changes dates for finals and the grading deadline but does not change the dates for Thanksgiving recess or Winter 2027 Commencement.

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The University of Wisconsin–Madison Faculty Senate approved a change to the fall 2027 academic calendar, moving the start date to Sept. 2.

The fall 2027 academic calendar maintains a 69-day instruction schedule. Under the amendment approved by Faculty Senate, the final day of classes for the fall 2027 semester is Dec. 10. Final exams begin on Dec. 12, and the last day of exams is on Dec. 17. The grading deadline is Dec. 20.

The amendment does not change the dates for Thanksgiving recess or Winter 2027 Commencement.

Fall classes had been scheduled to start Sept. 8, 2027. The change in start date was proposed to shift the end of final exams and the grading deadline, which had been set at Dec. 23 and 26, respectively, further from observed holidays.

Establishment of the academic calendar for the University of Wisconsin–Madison falls within the authority of the faculty as set forth in Faculty Policies and Procedures. State law requires that classes at UW System schools begin no earlier than Sept. 2.

If you have any questions regarding the calendars, please contact the Office of the Secretary of the Faculty at admin@secfac.wisc.edu.