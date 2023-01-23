Faculty and staff go on tour with the Wisconsin Idea Seminar

This May, the Wisconsin Idea Seminar will take faculty and staff from the University of Wisconsin–Madison on an immersive tour of the state to engage with Wisconsinites, build relationships and learn about the educational, industrial, social and political realities of the Badger State.

For nearly four decades, the Wisconsin Idea Seminar has invited UW–Madison faculty and staff to become students of Wisconsin life. On a five-day tour, participants learn about the state they serve and return to campus both inspired by a renewed commitment to the Wisconsin Idea and more knowledgeable about the spaces and places from which many of our students originate.

The Wisconsin Idea inspires much of our work at UW–Madison. This foundational principle runs deep and is a consistent reminder that the teaching and research conducted here should serve the people of Wisconsin and beyond.

The seminar is designed for UW–Madison faculty and academic staff, with an emphasis on those who are new to Wisconsin or to their role on campus. Individuals may nominate themselves with support from their department chair or divisional director.

The 2023 Wisconsin Idea Seminar’s theme is “Forests and Rivers,” and the May 15-19 tour will include experiences in the ancient forests of the Menominee Nation and at the banks of some of Wisconsin’s notable waterways, in addition to other stops along the way.

Nominations are due Feb. 15. Visit the Wisconsin Idea Seminar’s webpage to learn more about the Wisconsin Idea Seminar and to begin the nomination process.

The Wisconsin Idea Seminar is a program of the Office of the Provost and is made possible with the support of many UW–Madison divisions, schools and colleges, and the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of the Capital Times and long-time underwriter of the Seminar since 1985.