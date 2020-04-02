Extension finalists to visit campus virtually

Presentation videos of the finalists for dean and director of the Division of Extension will all be made available at the same time on April 13.

Each video will include a presentation by the candidate (recorded online) and a set of questions conveyed by committee chair Jed Colquhoun, a professor and extension specialist in the Department of Horticulture and director of the Integrated Pest Management program. The videos will be available for viewing until 5 p.m. on April 17.

Feedback will be accepted until that time and can be submitted online.

The virtual visits, for those involved in small, online interviews with each candidate, will be taking place April 6, 7, 10 and 13. Information on each finalist will be made available 48 hours prior to their visit on the Dean of Extension search site.

The dean will be responsible for providing creative, inspiring leadership to more than 700 faculty and staff located in 72 county offices, five tribal nations and several University of Wisconsin System campuses. The dean will oversee an annual budget of approximately $80 million.