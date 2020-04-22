Essential staff keeps campus moving forward during coronavirus closure

While many members of the UW–Madison community have transitioned to telecommuting, a core group of employees, including many in Finance and Administration units, continue to report to campus to provide essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still practicing social distancing and following self-monitoring guidelines, they, as well as many employees from other campus units, are serving on the front lines during this challenging time.

These essential staff members are ensuring employees and students will be able to return to our classrooms, labs, residence halls, offices, and outdoor spaces when it is safe to do so. They’re providing meals for the hundreds of students who remain in the residence halls. They’re maintaining critical utilities and operations to keep buildings running. They’re supporting IT resources so that others can learn, teach, and work remotely.

“Our campus community owes a debt of gratitude to these employees for leaning in and figuring out how to get things done at such a difficult time,” said Laurent Heller, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration. “It’s inspiring, but it’s not surprising. Our essential staff play a critical role in supporting the mission of UW–Madison, not only now during this global pandemic, but day in and day out, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.”

The following photos provide a snapshot of some of the essential staff from Finance and Administration who are moving UW–Madison forward. All images were made between April 8-16.

Text by Alex Peirce, Director of Communications for Finance & Administration

Photos by Jeff Miller, University Communications

University Housing

University Housing staff continue to provide essential services to maintain the facilities and support approximately 500 students remaining in four residence halls.

Division of Information Technology

Essential staff at the Division of Information Technology and Administrative Information Management Services provide necessary IT support that allows the campus community to learn, teach, and work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. From providing laptop rentals and printing services to monitoring cybersecurity and server upgrades in the DoIT Data Center, these staff members ensure continuity in operations for academic and administrative units that currently exist almost entirely online.

Facilities Planning & Management

Essential staff in Facilities Planning & Management (FP&M) are responsible for maintaining key operations and maintenance of campus buildings, grounds, and utilities. Custodial crews follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing workspaces across campus while some opt to further protect themselves with self-provided face coverings.

UW-Madison Police Department

The UW–Madison Police Department is considered essential staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. UWPD officers were among the first responders to the double homicide in the UW Arboretum in March. In addition, UWPD continues its patrol services and responds to a variety of calls across campus, including from the Memorial Union Terrace as seen below.

Proper safety measures and social distancing protocols were observed during the creation of this story.