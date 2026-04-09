Eschenfelder named L&S interim dean

Kristin Eschenfelder, academic associate dean and associate director for the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences, will begin the role in May.

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Kristin Eschenfelder, academic associate dean and associate director for the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences, will serve as interim dean of the College of Letters & Science beginning May 17.

Kristin Eschenfelder, a professor and associate dean, will serve as the interim dean of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s largest academic unit, the College of Letters & Science.

The appointment is effective on May 17, concurrent with the beginning of Dean Eric M. Wilcots’s term as interim chancellor.

Eschenfelder, who has been on campus since she joined the Information School faculty in 2000, has served as the L&S academic associate dean and associate director for the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences since it launched in 2019.

“UW–Madison is fortunate to have an experienced leader like Kristin to step into this important role,” says Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Zumbrunnen. “Her background as an educator, a two-time department chair and an academic associate dean will be an asset to UW–Madison’s largest academic unit during a critical time.”

As director of the Information School, Eschenfelder spearheaded stewardship efforts that helped secure a $5 million endowment and established systematic stewardship for annual giving and scholarship use. She also planned and directed major departmental relocations into newly opened Morgridge Hall.

“I’m honored to be chosen to lead L&S through this exciting time, and I am eager to advance the strategic vision of campus leaders and serve our students,” says Eschenfelder. “I look forward to leading the L&S administrative team, providing the creative problem-solving and stewardship necessary to drive critical projects forward.”

Eschenfelder is an affiliate of the Holtz Center for Science and Technology Studies in L&S and helped develop the Wisconsin Digital Studies program. Her research lies at the intersection of technology, law and society, focusing heavily on information access, sharing and rights management.

As associate director of CDIS, she has been an advocate for creating flexible, interdisciplinary pathways for undergraduates and developing student supports such as Morgridge Hall’s Rebecca M. Blank Student Commons and Phill and Liz Gross Learning Center.

Her vision involves integrating the human and ethical aspects of technology, computing and data into the curriculum, thereby ensuring that students across diverse fields — from the humanities to the social sciences — can gain both functional and critical literacies.

“I’ve had the remarkable pleasure of seeing Kristin’s dynamic leadership style as a school director and as an academic dean. L&S will thrive under her leadership as interim dean,” says Letters & Science Dean and Interim Chancellor Designee Eric M. Wilcots.