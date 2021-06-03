Wheelhouse Studios is an open art studio located in the lower level of Memorial Union. With three versatile workspaces, flexible studio designs, drop-in art opportunities, and classes for enthusiasts and first-time artists alike, it’s easy to engage in the arts at Wheelhouse. Classes include drawing, painting, ceramics, glass art, jewelry, dance, cooking, music, printmaking and fabric arts. Advance registration for open studio use is required. Sign up now.



1 UW graduate student Andrew Sung forms clay at a pottery wheel. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 UW graduate student Gretchen Seim works during the open studio session. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 Wheelhouse Studios is open for reservations 12-8 p.m., Monday-Sunday. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 Access is free for UW–Madison students. Studio passes are available for UW faculty and staff. Photo by: Bryce Richter