Photo gallery Engaging in the arts at Wheelhouse
Wheelhouse Studios is an open art studio located in the lower level of Memorial Union. With three versatile workspaces, flexible studio designs, drop-in art opportunities, and classes for enthusiasts and first-time artists alike, it’s easy to engage in the arts at Wheelhouse. Classes include drawing, painting, ceramics, glass art, jewelry, dance, cooking, music, printmaking and fabric arts. Advance registration for open studio use is required. Sign up now.
UW graduate student Andrew Sung forms clay at a pottery wheel.
UW graduate student Gretchen Seim works during the open studio session.
Wheelhouse Studios is open for reservations 12-8 p.m., Monday-Sunday.
Access is free for UW–Madison students. Studio passes are available for UW faculty and staff.
