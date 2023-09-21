Employers, students eager to connect at career fair

On Wednesday evening, recruiters representing more than 200 employers gathered at the Kohl Center for the fall 2023 UW–Madison All-Campus Career and Internship Fair, eager to meet with the nearly 3,500 students and recent alumni who attended the event.

“We hire a lot of Badgers,” said Jordan Bryant, campus recruiting manager for Uline, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials throughout North America. “I think for us, attending the fair is about brand recognition and helping students know who we are as a company. Learning about a company through talking to actual people as opposed to websites or things like that is really valuable.”

Presented by the College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, School of Business, School of Human Ecology, and SuccessWorks at the College of Letters & Science, the event offered employers a chance to connect with a wide range of talented students.

“Employers are really seeking UW–Madison students,” said Angie White, executive director of SuccessWorks at the College of Letters & Science. “We often get calls months in advance about when our career fairs going to be to make sure that they get it on their schedules because they really want to come and hire our students.”

Brett Jones, Director of Employer Engagement at the School of Business, noted the impact of employer engagement.

“One thing that makes this event so special to us is the engagement that we get from so many different great companies,” said Jones. “The level of partnership that these players bring, not only to this event but to other areas around recruiting and supporting student career development at the School of Business and across campus, is just tremendously impactful.”

The all-campus event, hosted each semester, is open to all UW–Madison students and alumni who graduated within the past two years. It offers attendees an opportunity to explore a variety of careers, employers and job opportunities, as well as gain insight on how to set themselves up for successful job searches and careers.

“I was able to have some really great conversations,” shared Julia Fernandes, a senior majoring in health promotion and health equity. “I even got some free resume advice from one of the recruiters because I was able to translate some in-class experiences that I hadn’t put on my resume.”

Devaj Mehta, a freshman in the School of Business, shared his goal for the day,

“I’m a freshman and obviously I’m just trying to get my foot in the door and meet

some people and companies… so I can create opportunities for myself down the

road or potentially create an opportunity now. It was nice to be able to connect

with people and potentially find companies who I feel like I would be comfortable

working for and places that I feel like I would be a good fit at.”

In addition to the All-Campus Career and Internship fair, the fall 2023 job fair schedule includes a Public Service Fair, the Virtual Technology, Data & Analytics Career Fair, the Equity & Inclusion Career & Internship Fair, and a Risk & Insurance Fair. There are also events and resources available from the dedicated career service offices in each school or college.