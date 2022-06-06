Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Social celebrates second and third shift workers

Read this message in:

A late-night Ice Cream Social will recognize the hard work and contributions of UW–Madison’s second and third shift employees.

On Wednesday, June 29, campus leaders will give out free ice cream at Gordon Dining and Events Center and Dejope Residence Hall (Lake Mendota Room) from 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m., or until supplies run out.

Work units and supervisors are expected to provide flexibility to employees to allow them to attend the Ice Cream Social while also planning ahead to ensure business operations continue without interruption. Employees may arrive at any time during the event. Free parking for attendees will be available in Lot 74 for the Gordon Dining and Events Center and Lots 35, 37, and 58 for Dejope Residence Hall.

All ice cream will be served in pre-made cups. Gluten-free, gelatin-free, and dairy-free options will be available at both locations.