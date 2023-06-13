Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Social celebrates 25 years

University of Wisconsin–Madison administrators, deans and directors invite all employees to the Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Social on June 27. Leaders will be handing out free ice cream on Bascom Hill (weather permitting) from 1- 2:30 p.m., or until supplies run out.

This annual event serves as a gesture of thanks for employees’ hard work and dedication throughout the academic year by serving our world-famous Babcock ice cream.

All ice cream will be scooped in cups. We will have Mnookie Dough, along with a few other flavors! A dairy-free option will also be available.

Location and accessibility

This year, ice cream will be distributed in two areas on Bascom Hill with the following accessibility information. Please note: Each station may have different ice cream flavors based on supplies.

Lawn area : between North Hall and South Hall, adjacent to paved paths. Requires traversing steep surface slopes.

: between North Hall and South Hall, adjacent to paved paths. Requires traversing steep surface slopes. Sidewalk area : across from the Observatory and Bascom bus stop. Flat or gentle surface slopes available.

: across from the Observatory and Bascom bus stop. Flat or gentle surface slopes available. In case of inclement weather for an accessible route, use the east entrance to Birge Hall, follow signs to elevator, travel to floor 1 and follow signs to lobby.

Transportation and parking

In case of inclement weather

If rain or severe weather prevents an outdoor social, we will move to Birge Hall. We will communicate any change in location by 10 a.m. on June 27.

A social for all employees

We expect work units and supervisors to provide flexibility to allow employees to attend the ice cream social. Employees can attend during work hours without loss of pay. Employees who are not scheduled to work during this time can also attend this event, they will just not be paid during that time. Employees who plan to attend should tell their supervisor.

Campus leaders encourage off-site departments or other units that may have difficulty attending to host an ice cream social or another celebratory event for their staff.