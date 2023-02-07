Early voting starts for Feb. 21 primary election

Eligible Madison voters can cast their ballots for the spring primary election at three campus sites offering in-person absentee voting. Primary elections for state supreme court and Madison mayor will be on the ballot.

In-person absentee voting and voter registration will be available at the following campus locations:

Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Heights Dr

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 9 & 16

UW–Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, Feb. 13-17

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, Feb. 13-17 UW–Madison Union South, 1308 W Dayton St

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays, Feb. 13-17

The Madison City Clerk’s Office has a full list of locations on its website.

A few important things to note before heading to the polls:

Make sure you’re registered: Check here. If you haven’t registered yet or registered at another address for the last election, you can register at the polls.

Check here. If you haven’t registered yet or registered at another address for the last election, you can register at the polls. Know what to bring. Find a list of what you’ll need at vote.wisc.edu.

Find a list of what you’ll need at vote.wisc.edu. Have the correct ID . A student ID is not valid for voting. Valid forms of ID include a Wisconsin driver’s license, U.S. passport or a free campus-issued voter ID card. You can print your free campus-issued voter ID card at home, at campus voting location or at the Wiscard office in Union South. This card can still be used even if it is expired, but you’ll need to show verification of enrollment from the Student Center with the expired ID. From your phone, go to go.wisc.edu/verify.

. A student ID is not valid for voting. Valid forms of ID include a Wisconsin driver’s license, U.S. passport or a free campus-issued voter ID card. Do your research. Making an informed decision is important. Find out what is on your ballot.

Making an informed decision is important. Find out what is on your ballot. Vote absentee . Voters who are away for the summer but wish to vote in Madison may submit an absentee ballot once they are registered to vote. More about voting absentee.

. Voters who are away for the summer but wish to vote in Madison may submit an absentee ballot once they are registered to vote. More about voting absentee. Get to the right location. On Election Day on Feb. 21, you must vote at your assigned polling place.

Remember, the general spring election will be on April 4.

Be sure to visit vote.wisc.edu – the hub for Badger voting information.