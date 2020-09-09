Diversity Inventory launches new website to track campus initiatives

The UW–Madison Diversity Inventory, a centralized online database of diversity programs, events and services, launched a new website to track campus’s progress toward creating a more inclusive community.

The university created the Diversity Inventory (DI) following recommendations from the campuswide Diversity Framework. DI strives to increase awareness of existing resources, enhance coordination of activities among campus partners, and efficiently collect and report diversity-related data.

Students, faculty and staff have already added more than 600 initiatives to the database, with 42 percent of them representing student services. Initiatives have ranged from professional workshops and graduation events to inclusive restroom signage and innovative course curricula.

“DI provides a place for students, faculty and staff to easily find and engage with campus initiatives and ultimately effect change,” says program director Torsheika Maddox. “Entering this new phase, DI’s data tools can also hold the campus accountable to its commitments and allow units to track their progress over time.”

DI’s website features a searchable database of initiatives as well as interactive charts and graphs that depict real-time data and campus’s year-by-year efforts. It also spotlights outstanding initiatives that have been added to the database.

All faculty, staff and students are expected to submit their diversity- and inclusion-related efforts to the DI database. Submitting an initiative provides formal documentation and helps DI remain a comprehensive resource for campus.