Dean reviews underway for Jeff Russell, Linda Scott

Every five years, academic deans and directors of the university’s schools and colleges undergo a comprehensive review to assess their academic and administrative leadership and performance in such areas as external relations and resource management. The review includes interviews with faculty, staff and students, and with external stakeholders. The provost appoints the members of the review committee.

This year, reviews are underway for Dean of Continuing Studies Jeff Russell and Dean of the School of Nursing Linda Scott.

Review committees are in the process of gathering feedback from stakeholders at each of the schools. If you have questions or would like to reach the committees, please contact Carole Kolb at carole.kolb@wisc.edu in the Office of the Provost.

The reviews are expected to finish by mid-March.