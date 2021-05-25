 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Dean reviews for nursing and continuing studies completed

May 25, 2021
Photo: Linda Scott

Linda Scott

Jeff Russell

Two dean reviews began last fall and have been completed: School of Nursing Dean Linda Scott and Division of Continuing Studies Dean Jeff Russell. Both deans have received feedback on the results of their reviews.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Provost Karl Scholz are pleased that both have agreed to reappointment to their positions and look forward to working with Dean Scott and Dean Russell as they join with others to continue to advance our great university.

Chancellor Blank and Provost Scholz also wish to express their appreciation to the chairs and members of the dean review teams and to all who contributed their input to the reviews.

Every five years of their tenure, deans of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s schools and colleges undergo a comprehensive review to assess their academic and administrative leadership and performance. The reviews include interviews with faculty, staff and students, and with external stakeholders. The provost appoints the members of the review committee.

Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email