Dane County face-covering order extended for another month

Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) has issued Face Covering Emergency Order #7 which extends the current face mask requirement until March 1. The new order aligns with UW–Madison’s face mask policy.

The Dane County order requires face coverings among people ages two and older when in most enclosed spaces that are open to the public, including restaurants, stores, and when riding on public transportation. Members of a household do not need to wear face masks in their private home, apartment or living unit.

Since December, cases of COVID-19 have been very high in Dane County and the state of Wisconsin. PHMDC officials say it appears that we may have reached a plateau in the surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant, but individuals still need to continue to reduce the risk of transmission by masking and getting vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19.

More details from PHMDC