‘Custodians of Wonder’ is 2026-27 Go Big Read choice

Journalist Eliot Stein explores how some of the world’s rarest and oldest traditions help cultivate a shared identity and keep the past alive.

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In rural Guinea, a single family has been guarding a mythical instrument that’s revered by millions and believed to have come from a genie. Deep in a forest in northern Germany, a lone postman trudges through the woods every day to deliver letters from hopeless romantics to the only tree in the world with its own mailing address. And in Sweden, a night watchman still climbs a church tower to assume his post every evening, keeping a ritual alive long after technology has rendered him obsolete.

These enduring customs — and the people devoted to preserving them — are at the heart of “Custodians of Wonder: Ancient Customs, Profound Traditions, and the Last People Keeping Them Alive” by journalist Eliot Stein, UW–Madison’s selection for its 2026-27 Go Big Read.

Stein says that researching and writing about these and other cultural marvels was an antidote to the prevailing cynicism of the modern moment. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said that spirit was one of the factors that made ”Custodians of Wonder” a compelling choice for this year’s selection.

“When so much of what we see and read focuses on crisis, conflict, and disruption,” Mnookin says, “‘Custodians of Wonder’ reminds us of something equally true: that people care deeply about culture, community, and connection to one another. The book offers a hopeful lens on humanity and suggests that protecting these small marvels is itself an act of optimism about our future.

“Custodians of Wonder” was named one of the best travel books of 2024 by Smithsonian, a “best-of” by the Wall Street Journal and Globe and Mail, a “must-read” by the Next Big Idea Club, and featured in The Atlantic, BBC, Rolling Stone, Literary Hub, and elsewhere. It highlights 10 cultural traditions and their “custodians” that continue to endure in communities around the world. Through immersive reporting and vivid storytelling, Stein introduces readers to the individuals who dedicate their lives to sustaining these practices and examines what their persistence reveals about human identity, belonging and cultural memory.

The book will serve as the centerpiece of UW–Madison’s Go Big Read program during the upcoming academic year, and arrives at a moment when questions about technology, globalization, cultural preservation and the meaning of tradition are paramount. In the book, Stein argues that the world is experiencing a growing “local extinction,” as languages, crafts, foods, and customs disappear. Each tradition lost, he suggests, is also the loss of a distinctive way of understanding the world, because they reflect how communities define themselves, connect past to present, and express distinct beliefs and worldviews.

Throughout the book, Stein blends travel writing with cultural history and personal reflection, highlighting traditions that range from centuries-old culinary practices to unusual rituals rooted in local belief systems. The stories offer readers a collective reminder that even in a highly interconnected world, extraordinary cultural diversity not only continues to thrive, but also offers significant value.

Eliot Stein, journalist and author of “Custodians of Wonder.”

Stein is a journalist and editor at BBC Travel, where his reporting often focuses on culture, history and global traditions. His book grew out of his long-running BBC column “Custom Made,” which profiles people around the world who maintain unusual or historic cultural practices. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, Wired, The Washington Post, National Geographic and elsewhere.

Heading into its 18th year, the Go Big Read program, offered in partnership with UW–Madison Libraries, aims to foster shared intellectual experiences across campus and the broader community by encouraging readers to explore a single book together. Discussions, lectures and events centered around the book and its themes, including a fall visit to campus by Eliot Stein, will take place throughout the academic year.

Go Big Read events connected to the book will include a visit from the author. Planning is underway for students, faculty and staff to use the book in classrooms and for special events during the fall 2026 semester. All first-year students will receive the book at the Chancellor’s Convocation for New Students and students using the book in their classes will also receive copies. UW–Madison instructors or event planners interested in using the book can request a print or e-review copy.